Oscar Mabuyane has been re-elected as the African National Congress's provincial chairperson in the Eastern Cape

ANC delegates who were part of Mabuyane's slate also came out victorious beating Babalo Madikizela's camp

South Africans are not amused with Mabuyane's victory and say there will be more corruption in the province as a result

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

EAST LONDON - Oscar Mabuyane has come out victorious at the African National Congress Elective Conference in East London and was re-elected as the provincial chairperson on Monday, 9 May.

ANC members broke out in songs of jubilation following the announcement that Mabuyane obtained the majority votes of 812 beating contender Babalo Madikizela who managed to get 662 votes in total.

Oscar Mabuyane has retained his position as the ANC's provincial chairperson in the Eastern Cape. Image: Masi Losi

Source: Getty Images

The conference which began on Friday, 6 May was without controversy as there has been speculation that some processes were being manipulated by both sides.

Disputes spark at ANC elective conference in the Eastern Cape

News24 reports that the delays in the conference which was supposed to end on Sunday with a closing address by ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa were caused by disputes over the verification of credentials.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

ANC delegates raised concerns about the Chris Hani region and Dr WB Rubusana region. It was believed that there was manipulation of memberships and there were even calls for certain factions to be excluded.

ANC National Executive Committee Member, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi commented on the tensions at the conference and said it seemed like there were people who were trying really hard to get those regions excluded from the voting.

Motsoaledi even alleged that people trying to get the regions excluded even quoted court judgements and philosophers to back up their arguments.

Oscar Mabuyane's camp comes out victories

ANC delegates who were part of Mabuyane's slate were also elected into power, beating those who fell under Madikizela's slate. For the provincial Treasurer position, Mlungisi Williams beat Andile Lungisa and received a total of 799 votes, reports TimesLIVE.

Mlungisi Mvoko was voted in as the deputy chairperson beating Xolile Nkompela. The provincial secretary position went to Lulama Ngcukayitobi beating Terris Ntuthu who was part of Madikizela's slate.

The newly-elected deputy secretary Helen Sauls-August was also part of Mabuyane's slate. Sauls-August beat Weziwe Tikana and managed to garner 805 votes in total.

South Africans weigh in on Oscar Mabuyane's victory

@Sgejasih1 said:

"More poverty in Eastern Cape."

@Thingo78315313 said:

"Shame, I feel sad for that province. Always "

@gnxumalo1 said:

"We were told the other faction had the numbers, was this conference stolen?"

@AndileGP1 said:

"ANC is just an employment scheme for friends, you even have municipal managers In the EC executive of Oscar Mabuyane, Russia at war. has 5% unemployment rate and Oscar is busy celebrating winning to do what exactly, keep the 40% unemployment rate, smh keep voting for nonsense."

@xNgubo said:

"He will be easting money like. KZN get ready to receive more of EC ppl. Khumbul'khaya and Cutting Edge more episodes are coming"

@JoyLethabo8 said:

"So Oscar Mabuyane steals money meant Mama Winnie's memorial and then gets re-elected. Numbers are stolen here #ANCEC"

EC Premier Oscar Mabuyane warns that municipalities Are run by gangs

Briefly News previously reported that Oscar Mabuyane, the Premier of the Eastern Cape, spoke at the South African Local Government Association's (Salga) conference in the province, where he warned that many municipalities are becoming infiltrated by cartels and gangs.

Mabuyane said that this is negatively affecting the results of municipal audits and needs to be tackled head-on. He encouraged local government members not to engage with people who seek to overrun and control municipalities.

According to News24, the Premier said that the underworld forces stall important municipal projects and add to corruption at the local government level. Mabuyane referred to corruption as the "greatest crime" against South Africans.

Source: Briefly News