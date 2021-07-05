An ordinary South African woman has lashed out at the Minister of Human Settlements Lindiwe Sisulu, taking a jab at her looks

The social media account holder claimed that Sisulu is only good at "serving looks" rather than service delivery to the people

Many in Mzansi seem to agree with @CherryKola’s post, however, some say votes are temporary but class and looks are permanent

Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu’s name is a hot topic on social media. The minister got being shaded by one social media user in particular.

@CherryKola says the African National Congress member is only interested in her image, not the responsibilities of her position. Many Mzansi followers took to the comments section of the post to react and share their views.

An ordinary South African lady has attacked Minister Lindiwe Sisulu in the social media space. Image: @LindiweSisuluSA/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Tsehla_P said:

“As if service delivery is on top of her walk, mxm.”

@UliMahlangu said:

“I wonder how she got across that little bridge thingy but interestingly I'm observing a soldier ready to carry her.”

@LynnD_N said:

“Step on her toes, never on her heels. Rihanna lessons to walk on a grid 101.”

@Bhubaza said:

“A consistent queen, delivering what isn't needed...”

@Usibonda said:

“Haybo uyozifunela kuMsholozi as chommy yakhe date Rama.”

@HMbekana said:

“In South Africa, the only person you can lean on is your family, not anyone you just meet on the street.”

@GirlieVSWorld said:

“Laughs in lack of service delivery…”

@PhiweJesus said:

“Votes are temporary, drip is forever.”

Trade union calls Lindiwe Sisulu and Cuban engineers out over alleged employment

Looking at other recent reports involving Sisulu, Briefly News reported that trade union Solidarity recently revealed that it would be laying a complaint against Lindiwe Sisulu, Water and Sanitation Minister.

This comes after she brought over 20 Cuban engineers to South Africa, who are allegedly only receiving 'stipends'. On Tuesday, 1 June, Solidarity stated that the Cuban engineers have employment contracts and are receiving up to R300 000 more per year than SA engineers.

Solidarity revealed that a portion of the remuneration for the engineers includes furnished accommodation, telephone and food costs as well as flights for trips home to Cuba.

