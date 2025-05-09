Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala is trending after she announced her new role within the Miss Supranational South Africa administration

The former Miss South Africa's appointment marks a new chapter in Mzansi's involvement in the Miss Supernational pageant

Celebrities and fans have rallied behind Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala, confident she'll bring the experience the role demands

Former Miss South Africa 2010, Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala, is making headlines after being officially appointed national director of Miss Supranational South Africa.

Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala's priceless moments from her photoshoots. Images: bokang_m

Source: Instagram

The announcement, made on 7 May, marks a full circle moment for Montjane-Tshabalala, who has spent over a decade advocating for the emancipation and empowerment of women, particularly those from marginalised communities.

She also boasts experience, having represented the country in some of the world's biggest beauty contests, including Miss Universe and Miss World in 2011.

Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala to head Miss Supranational SA

She announced news of her appointment in an Instagram post:

“I am deeply honoured and incredibly excited to officially announce my appointment as the new National Director of Miss Supranational South Africa.

“This new role is more than just a professional milestone for me—it’s a continuation of my life’s work, a journey dedicated to inspiring, uplifting and unlocking the full potential of the South African girl child.”

She also outlined her vision as the new director and vowed to make a difference. Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala aims to identify and support women who are passionate about making a difference.

“I look forward to this new journey with all of you, and I can’t wait to see how we will collectively continue to build this platform for change, empowerment, and opportunity,” Montjane-Tshabalala added.

The new National Director of Miss Supranational South Africa also serves as the director for Miss Universe South Africa.

She joins an organisation that has done so well in recent years. One of its big wins was the crowning of Lalela Mswane as the first black woman to be crowned Miss Supranational.

South Africans welcome Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala's appointment

Thanks to Montjane-Tshabalala's huge social media following, her post has gained thousands of comments and reactions since it dropped online.

Fellow celebrities and fans were quick to flood her comments section with congratulatory messages.

Celebrated sportscaster Lindiwe Dube posted:

"Congratulations Mama, you continue to inspire us."

Icarus Chief Executive Officer and Co-Director of Mrs Soweto Tandi Potgieter said:

"Congratulations, exciting news."

An illustrious career that spans years

The 39-year-old was born in Ga-Mphahlele in Limpopo. She started modelling at a young age and won her first notable award in 2007 in the Miss Earth beauty pageant.

Former Miss South Africa Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala addresses guests at an exclusive event. Image: bokang_m

Source: Instagram

Two years later, she competed in Miss International 2009 in Chengdu, China, before having her shot at fame in 2010 after winning Miss South Africa.

Since then, she has competed in several pageant events and been involved in all verticals.

Montjane-Tshabalala has ambitious plans

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala celebrated a decade in pageantry and shared plans to dominate the industry.

She revealed her plans in a reflective post, including a throwback to one of her proudest moments on the international stage — winning the Miss World Africa crown.

Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala’s announcement has convinced many that she's poised for even greater achievements.

