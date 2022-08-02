Duduzane Zuma says that he is ready to follow in his father's footsteps to become president of South Africa

Former president Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma, is no stranger to politics with his current position as the KwaZulu-Natal ANC ward 11 branch chairperson

Duduzane Zuma is already making plans for the 2024 South African elections that he opened up about on The Hustlers Corner podcast

Duduzane Zuma has not made a secret of his ambitions to be South Africa's next president. Duduzane Zuma talked about why he is confident with his plans to be president when he visited DJ S'bu's podcast, The Hustlers Corner.

The South African elections are already on Duduzane Zuma's mind as he explained why he's the perfect candidate for president on 'The Hustlers Corner ' podcast. Image: Getty Images/ Sowetan/Foto24

Duduzane Zuma explained what makes him different from other presidential candidates. The politician also thinks South Africa needs to be better governed.

Duduzane Zuma has a message for opponents

According to TimesLIVE, Duduzane Zuma was on the latest episode of The Hustler's Corner podcast, where he said people think him running for president is a "joke".

Duduzane said the criticism he faced for wanting to be president was "overwhelming", but he is ready to win. He said:

"I always pray my opponent comes ready because we are bringing the heat."

Duduzane says he is serious about his intentions because many people support him:

"The people that believe in me as much as I believe in them, and they're like: 'Look, if you put in a good show and we'll support you."

Dudazane says he is one of the few politicians who stand up for the people. He said:

I'm sticking my neck up, and I understand the risks it comes with. I understand the jeopardy that I might be putting myself and others in, but it's a risk that I'm willing to take.”

Viewers of The Hustler's Corner impressed by Duduzane Zuma's ideas

Duduzane said he is confident he will do well in the 2024 presidency because politics has changed since 1994. He said that the politics before 1994 " was purely to liberate our people and respect them for them. "

The young politician says he has the governance and business experience needed to create international relationships that will help economies grow. Viewers of the podcast had various reactions to Duduzane's interview. Many agreed with what the politician had to say about South Africa's economy.

@Mr_x320 commented:

"I'm not a fan of Suduzane Zuma, but I watched your podcast with DJ SBU, and I have to acknowledge that you were spitting facts, especially on how our economy can be developed and improved. "

Power_Mix commented:

"I would vote for this guy. We need visionaries, and I see that in him. Many of these old people in government do not understand the direction the world is going. We need more young people in the office who are competent and knowledgeable."

Fikile Mkhabela commented:

"Wow, Duduzane, I am so impressed thanks to Sbu and the team. We need more exposure to young people like him. There is hope for our country. "

Kagisho Marope commented:

Interesting conversation happening here. Have to admit that I had too many misconceptions about Duduzane until I watched Zooming in with the Zumas. He is well-mannered and articulate. He also acknowledges the societal contributions done by others. Great one gents!

Siphesihle Ndebele commented:

"Yo, Dudu is just brilliant! The future looks bright only if he is not doing all this hard work for revenge."

Duduzane Zuma takes presidential campaign to Gauteng, SA has mixed reactions

Briefly News previously reported that Former President Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma, has been trending on social media following his visit to Gauteng as he campaigns to be president of South Africa.

Zuma has been in Gauteng since last week, and one of his stops was at a high school in Mamelodi, Pretoria. In his true fashion of offering people transport, Zuma picked up young people from Tshwane Regional Mall to get to Mamelodi High.

