Spur family card 2022: rewards, benefits, registration, how does it work?

Sharing a delicious dinner in a welcoming environment is the best way to bring friends and families together. The chain of upscale family restaurants, Spur, runs on a franchising model offering the best meals internationally since its launch in 1967. Do you have a Spur family card?

You need a card to buy and earn points at the Spur conveniently. Here is all the information you need to earn loyalty points as you enjoy what Spur Steak offers.

Spur family card

The Spur Group has a portfolio of brands with franchisees operating in more than 600 locations throughout South Africa, the rest of Africa, Mauritius, and the Middle East. How do I get a Spur family card? Ask your waiter for one when you visit any Spur Steak Ranch. Welcome to the family (www.spurfamilycard.co.za). Remember, before redeeming any vouchers, you must register the card.

Spur family card registration

You can register online through the app or their website. Please note that www.familycard.co.za does not work, but you can register using the USSD *120*2042#.

If you try to register and get the warning " invalid," it is possible that your card has already been registered. Try logging in as opposed to signing up. If you cannot remember your password, follow the instructions under "Forgot Password." Contact Spur if these efforts fail.

After registering, you will automatically enter into a loyalty program whereby you get a 50R meal voucher every time you earn 5000 points.

How does the Spur Family Card work?

• When paying your bill, insert your Spur Loyalty Card into the bill folder. Your waiter will swipe your card to get your details.

• Within 72 (seventy-two) hours, points equivalent to the full amount of the bill (less VAT and waiter tip) will be loaded onto your card. Every Spur will allow you to win points

How do I check the balance on my Spur Family Card?

Once registered, you can check online how much balance you have. You can also call Spur customer care at (086 000 7787).

Spur loyalty card program

What does the spur loyalty card program entail? Here are the details on how to get and use your loyalty card.

1. Request your waitron to help you with a form.

2 Give your completed form to your waitron so they can enter your information into the POS system.

3. Spur will keep the information you submit confidentially and will not share it with any other parties who are not involved in the program. After that, you will begin earning points.

Each time you dine at Spur, use your loyalty card to get points equal to the amount of your bill, which will be placed onto your card. A Spur voucher will be deposited on your card when you have earned enough points, after which you can claim your reward.

How do you redeem Spur points?

You need a minimum of 1000 spur points to get an E50 voucher and redeem your points. Depending on the amount of your bill, the points on your card will rise when you swipe the card. The bigger the bill, the more points you earn; the smaller the bill, the fewer points you earn.

Spur family app

With the Spur family app, customers can conveniently check the status of their loyalty points and vouchers concerning the most recent menu and promotions.

How do I register my child for Spur?

Once you log in to your account on the website, select my profile and then add a child. The profile section allows you to add up to four children and receive a birthday dinner voucher, a free Soda, and a contest entry.

In case of a Lost Spur card, get a replacement by going to the Spur closest to you. Calling their customer care at 0860 007787 after receiving the replacement will allow you to transfer all your points to the new card without losing any of them.

The South African-born Spur Corporation, sometimes known as Spur Steak Ranches, is a chain of steakhouse restaurants focusing on family eating. The restaurant introduced a Spur family card, which has allowed many customers to accrue points after eating their delicious and nourishing meals.

