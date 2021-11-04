A popular Twitter user has shared a touching post to every man who is working extremely hard to make a living

The beautiful words of @ChrisExcel102 shows just how much she respects their hustle and sent them major recognition

She made a special mention to a struggling man who is persevering and selling goods at a taxi rank

Her followers are highly emotional by her tribute and one person opened up that they shed tears

Popular Twitter user, @ChrisExcel102, shared an emotional post that is pulling at Mzansi's heartstrings. The tweep, who has close to half a million followers on the platform, shared a tribute to all men hustling to make ends meet.

In the post, she writes a poetic message to men, paying respects to their hard work and acknowledging their struggles.

A lady shared a heartfelt post about every man who is hustling hard to earn an honest living. Image: Marco Longari/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

ChrisExcel captioned it:

"To that brother who is known by wearing same outfit every time when going out. To that brother who swallowed his pride and went to a taxi rank to sell guava juice and peanuts.

"To that brother who's still looking for a job and enduring disrespect at home. My brother you're still a KING."

Check out the beautifully written yet sombre post:

The heart-felt comments

The post has received close to 4 000 likes and over 600 retweets as people from around Mzansi share their thoughts about the haunting words.

Some were extremely emotional, others used it as motivation and many more agreed wholeheartedly with the expressive lady.

@TreasureGolden9:

"This just made me cry, ubomi bunzima Chris...and the pressure put on man is too much."

@Venda_son:

"Thank you sisters. You know how to start a morning...motivation for the whole week. Nazoke beautiful."

@KidiPotse:

"To all the kings out there who are doing the best they can and to those who are knocking at the doors may God open those doors for you. Kea ba lebohela hle Chris, very powerful & encouraging."

@BUHLENUZZ7:

"People think when you wear the same outfit you are stingy, not knowing the amount of responsibility on your shoulders. Danki president."

@SimphiwePGiven:

"I always say I know the pain of single mothers but there's nothing painful than seeing a whole grown man trying but struggling to make ends meet. It breaks my heart. May God bless and provide for my fellow brothers."

