A lady having fun on the playground amused many people with her epic landing, and the clip went viral

The footage grabbed the attention of online users, gearing over 1.6 million views, along with thousands of likes and comments

The hun's hilarious antics entertained netizens as they rushed to the comments to crack jokes

One lady in SA amused social media users with her hilarious video, which has since gone viral.

A lady amused Mzansi with her epic slide landing in a TikTok video. Image: @morateng_thado0

Source: TikTok

Woman playground slide fail amuses Mzansi

A stunner was enjoying herself and living life to the fullest while reliving her childhood memories. The hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @morateng_thado0, shared a clip of herself in the playground.

@morateng_thado0 was sitting on the slide with high heels on. She then went on to slide off and ended up falling on her head, leaving netizens in stitches. The video became a viral hit on TikTok, gathering over 1.6 million views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Take a look at the funny clip below:

Social media users are in stitches

The online community could not contain their laughter as they flocked to the comments section to crack jokes, while some expressed their thoughts by saying:

Mohumi said:

"I blame the shoes, dress, hat and sunglasses. That ccmbo nje yithe never ulenze ixhesha."

Bubbles expressed:

"I'm so down, but this made me laugh."

Lethabo Masera wrote:

"Every time you see heels in the air...just know a bad idea is about to happen...heels belong on the ground."

Boitshepo Monchwe was amused:

"The more I watch the funnier it gets."

Chichi commented:

"Exactly how I fell for him."

