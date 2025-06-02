Meet Travis Hunter's parents: Ferrante Edmonds and Travis Sr.'s legacy

Inquiries about Travis Hunter's parents intensified after the player was drafted second overall in the 2025 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The American athlete was born to Ferrante Edmonds and Travis Hunter Sr. on May 18, 2003, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Travis Hunter’s parents, Ferrante Edmonds (L) and Travis Sr (R). Photo: @justicesforall, @rawboi_trav on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Travis Hunter's parents are Ferrante Edmonds and Travis Hunter Sr.

The popular athlete's father also played football for the Florida Football Alliance and the Southern States Football League, winning the 2007 SSFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Ahead of his high school, Travis Hunter's family relocated to Atlanta, Georgia.

He bought his mom a luxurious five-bedroom house in Savannah, Georgia.

Travis Hunter's profile summary

Full name Travis Hunter Jr. Gender Male Date of birth May 18, 2003 Age 22 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth West Palm Beach, Florida, United States Current residence Boulder, Colorado, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African American Height 6 feet 1 inch Weight 84 kg (approx) Father Travis Hunter Sr Mother Ferrante Edmonds Siblings Taylor, Trayvis, and Junior Relationship status Married Wife Leanna Lenee Education Collins Hill, Jackson State University, and the University of Colorado Profession Professional football player Net worth $6 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube

A look at Travis Hunter's parents and their whereabouts

Travis Hunter's mom and dad are Ferrante Edmonds and Travis Hunter Sr. The duo has nurtured his career to become one of the best football players, including relocating to Georgia ahead of his high school. Speaking of the move during a December 2024 interview, Edmonds revealed,

We went through it. We endured it, but it also made us stronger. Not just one of us, but all of us. Sometimes the tests and the trials that you go through can make you stronger, make you wiser, and make you that much hungrier.

Travis Sr. (L), Travis Hunter (C), and Ferrante Edmonds (R). Photo: @rawboi_trav on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

A look into Travis Hunter's mother

Travis Hunter's mom, Ferrante Edmonds, has been his number one supporter. Ahead of the April 2025 NFL draft, she shared an emotional message on Facebook about how she used to pray for her son. Ferrante wrote,

Tonight…I don’t need sleep. I need to sit in the presence of every prayer I ever prayed for my son. I remember the scraped knees…The late-night practices…The dreams that felt too big for the room. But I always knew — God had the final say. Tomorrow, my baby walks into the NFL. Not just as an athlete, but as a man of purpose.

Ferrante Edmonds, Travis Hunter's mother. Photo: @Ferrante Edmonds on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Who is Travis Hunter's dad?

Hunter's dad, Travis Hunter Sr., is a former athlete. Initially, Travis Sr. played football and track at Boynton Beach High School, where he reportedly excelled in relay and sprints. However, his passion was football, and he opted to join local leagues instead of playing college football.

In an interview, the then 22-year-old Travis Sr. explained why he opted to stay home. He stated,

I am trying to chase a dream. I would be willing to go arena first and I'll go from there. I'll see who picks me up. I will go to the Canadian League, or the NFL, whoever wants me. I just want to play ball. I was supposed to go to Dodge, Kansas [after graduation], but I had two kids so I couldn't leave them.

Travis Sr., Travis Hunter's father. Photo: @rawboi_trav on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Travis Hunter's father played in the Florida Football Alliance (FFA) and the Southern States Football League (SSFL), winning the 2007 SSFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. In late 2024, when his son was awarded the Heisman trophy, Hunter Sr. was unable to attend due to gun and drug possession charges.

However, Travis' mom attended on his behalf and witnessed him shower credits to Hunter. Travis said,

I want to say something to my father. He's not here. But I know you're watching on TV. Dad, I love you. All the stuff you went through, man. Now, look at your oldest son. I did it for you, man.

Where is Travis Hunter from?

Travis was born in West Palm Beach, Florida, United States, on May 18, 2003. His family later relocated to Atlanta, Georgia, near the end of his eighth-grade year.

Did Travis Hunter buy his mom a house?

Travis Hunter bought his mom a five-bedroom house in Savannah, Georgia. He surprised her with the home in March 2024, capturing the moment on his YouTube channel. The celebrity's house was a gift of appreciation due to his mother's dedication to his success.

Travis Hunter, along with his mother, Ferrante, and Leanna Lenee, prior to the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo by Michael Reaves (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Travis Hunter's siblings

The popular athlete grew up alongside his three siblings: a sister, Taylor, and two brothers, Trayvis and Junior. Taylor and Trayvis tend to follow in their older brother's footsteps into sports, while Junior is reportedly still in school.

Is Travis Hunter Deion Sanders' biological son?

Hunter is not biologically related to Deion Sanders. However, they have a coach-player relationship stemming from when Sanders convinced Hunter to join Jackson State after committing to the Seminoles.

During an appearance on the Pivot Podcast, the college athlete referred to Deion as a father figure. Travis said,

I think I asked him this question like two months ago. I said, 'What would we be if I didn't decide to go [to Jackson State]?' I still don't know the answer. He's more than just a coach. He's a father.

Travis Hunter (L), Travis Sr. (C), and Ferrante Edmonds (R). Photo: @rawboi_trav, @justicesforall on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Lesser-known facts about Travis Hunter

Travis' grandmother, Shirley Hunter, was also into sport s, such as running track during the 1970s.

s, such as running track during the 1970s. Hunter is among the highest-paid college athletes, with a valuation of $2.4 million and an estimated net worth of around $6 million from endorsements with brands like NXTRND and Michael Strahan Brand.

and an estimated net worth of around $6 million from endorsements with brands like NXTRND and Michael Strahan Brand. Travis and his wife, Leanna Lenee married on May 24, 2025, at The Barn at Faith Farms in Athens, Tennessee.

Travis Hunter's parents, Ferrante Edmonds and Travis Sr, played a crucial role in shaping his athletic journey. Their support and guidance fueled his rise to football stardom. From a young age, their encouragement helped Travis develop exceptional skills.

READ ALSO: Meet Siglinde and Johann Sinner, Jannik Sinner's parents

Briefly.co.za shared an article on Siglinde and Johann Sinner, a popular Italian couple best known as the parents of world No.1 men's singles professional tennis player, Jannik Sinner.

They supported and believed in his tennis career, including pushing him to play tennis again after he quit when he was young. Explore more facts about the athlete's parents.

Source: Briefly News