Meet Peyton Manning's wife: quick facts about Ashley Manning

Peyton Manning's wife, Ashley Manning, made headlines after the couple attended the 2024 Paris Olympics with their twins. They have been together for over three decades after meeting in the summer of 1993.

Peyton and Ashley tied the knot on March 17, 2001, after a secret engagement. Photo by Perry Knotts, Bill Frakes

Peyton Manning and Ashley Thompson tied the knot on St. Patrick's Day in 2001.

The duo first met in the summer of 1993 at a fraternity party.

at a fraternity party. Unlike other sports celebrity wives, Ashley prefers to maintain a low profile away from the public eye.

Alongside her husband, Thompson welcomed fraternal twins on March 31, 2011.

Ashley Manning's profile summary

Full name Ashley Thompson Manning Gender Female Date of birth December 2, 1974 Age 50 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth Memphis, Tennessee, United States Current residence Denver, Colorado, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 5 inches Weight 54 kg (approx) Father Bill Thompson Mother Marsha Thompson Siblings Leigh Sanders, Allison, and William Van Thompson III Relationship status Married Husband Peyton Manning Children Marshall and Mosley Education University of Virginia Profession Businesswoman Net worth $20 million

Peyton Manning's wife and her early life

Peyton Manning is married to Ashley Thomson Manning, an American businesswoman. They have been married for over two decades and welcomed two children.

Ashley Manning (age 50 as of April 2025) was born on December 2, 1974, in Memphis, Tennessee, United States. Her father, Bill Thompson, was an investment banker and real estate entrepreneur, while her mother, Marsha Thompson, was a homemaker.

Ashley grew up alongside her three siblings, Leigh Sanders, Allison, and William Van Thompson III. She attended the University of Virginia to pursue a bachelor's degree in Marketing and Finance. After earning her degree, she worked as a marketer for several years.

Peyton Manning celebrates with his wife after a 29-17 victory over the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI in Miami, Florida, on February 4, 2007. Photo by Gary W. Green

Are Peyton Manning and his wife still married?

The Super Bowl champion and his wife, Ashley Thompson Manning, are still together, and there have been no reports of them calling off their marriage. They exchanged their vows in New Orleans on St. Patrick's Day in 2001.

Peyton and Ashley held a big wedding ceremony with about 600 guests, as per Peyton's father, Archie Manning. He revealed,

It's a pretty big wedding, probably 600 people or so.

Peyton and Ashley Manning's relationship timeline

Peyton and Ashley Thompson first met in August 1993, just before Manning began his first year at the University of Tennessee.

After their initial meeting, the couple began dating. Ashley was a student at the University of Virginia at the time, so their relationship was long-distance for several years. After years of dating, the celebrity couple got engaged in 2001.

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, with his wife Ashley Manning, during the PGA FedExCup BMW Championship Pro Am on August 21st, 2024, in Castle Rock, Colorado. Photo by Brian Spurlock

What does Ashley Manning do for a living?

Peyton Manning's wife, Ashley Thompson, is a top entrepreneur. She has ventured into the real estate world by launching a successful development company.

She is also a minority owner of the Memphis Grizzlies, an American professional basketball team based in Memphis, Tennessee. The celebrity wife revealed that she is independent and likes to stay out of her husband's spotlight. Ashley said,

I'm very independent. I do a lot of my own things. I like to stay out of the spotlight; people may think I am aloof, but I'm not, and I am not shy by any means, but I always let Peyton shine.

Besides being in business, Ashley and her husband founded Peyback Foundation in 1999. It aims to provide leadership and growth opportunities for at-risk children. She also co-chairs some projects to benefit Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at St. Vincent.

Peyton Manning and Ashley Thompson at day one of the swimming event at Paris La Defense Arena on July 27, 2024, in Nanterre near Paris, France. Photo by Jean Catuffe

What team does Peyton's wife own?

Ashley Manning is a minority owner of the NBA team, the Memphis Grizzlies. She submitted her minority application as part of a group led by Robert Pera, who was willing to pay $350 million to the previous owner for the team. Part of her application read,

I am very excited to make the commitment to join the potential new ownership group of the Memphis Grizzlies. As a native of Memphis, it was important to me that the Grizzlies remain in Tennessee and continue to have a positive impact on the community.

Does Peyton Manning have biological children?

The former American quarterback is a biological father to fraternal twins, Marshall Williams and Mosley Thompson. He welcomed the twins alongside his wife, Ashley, on March 31, 2011, in Indianapolis.

Peyton Manning's kids are both into sports, particularly football for Marshall, while Mosley is into softball, volleyball, and tennis. Manning revealed this during a 2017 interview with Peter King on the MMQB podcast. Peyton said,

My kids are playing flag football and soccer so I go to those practices and games. It's important to me to be a part of those and to be around.

Peyton Manning at the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025, in New York City. Photo by TheStewartofNY

Trivia

Ashley Thompson's net worth is estimated at $20 million , while that of Peyton Manning is $250 million.

, while that of Peyton Manning is Ashley is into fundraising activities for breast cancer since her mother is a breast cancer survivor.

Despite being a Super Bowl champion, Peyton Manning prefers to maintain a low profile regarding his personal life.

Thompson encouraged Peyton not to give up on football after suffering a neck injury in 2011.

During the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peyton Manning's wife's photos circulated when she watched several sports alongside her husband, children, and mother-in-law.

Peyton Manning's wife, Ashley Thompson, is a successful real estate mogul and minority owner of the Memphis Grizzlies. She and Peyton exchanged their vows in 2001 and have since welcomed fraternal twins, Marshall and Mosley.

