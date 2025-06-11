A local man shared a government initiative that offers major support for aspiring spaza shop owners, leaving the internet buzzing with excitement

A content creator provided unemployed township dwellers with a government support package for spaza shop owners or those wishing to own them.

He shared the clip on his TikTok account @zuko_ndzakana, attracting massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were grateful for the plug.

The spaza shop support package

In the video, @zuko_ndzakana is relaxed, pointing to all the juicy info about this R100,000 support. It’s a joint effort from the Department of Small Business Development, DTIC, National Empowerment Fund, and SEDFA. This isn't just pocket change; it breaks down into a R40,000 grant for getting your shop stocked up, a R50,000 blended grant/loan to level up your spaza's look, and another R10,000 worth of business training and digital tools to get you tech-savvy.

The support package is available to people between the ages of 18-35. He finished up advising people to take advantage of the opportunity and even said he is down to teaming up with someone and launching a spaza shop together.

SA buzzes with excitement

The comments section was soon filled with many comments from people showing an interest in this funding. Many were keen on starting their spazas, hitting up @zuko_ndzakana for more info on how to kick things off. Some chimed in, saying they've already got their shops up and running, just waiting on those official licences to drop before they dive into this opportunity.

Others raised concerns about the local gangs, the tsotsis, who often demand protection fees from spaza owners, saying the government should also look into that.

User @Nthabi Toes Sehloho shared:

"My mom has a spaza and has received the funds."

User @Zanele Mashinini said:

"Hi bhuti, I have already opened the spaza, but now I'm busy with the paperwork for my licence."

User @Lioness 🦁 added:

"I have a room I am not using, I would really consider this opportunity."

User @Hairtreatmentbytshidin commented:

"Sadly, these departments never give the funding. Still waiting on funding,🙄 they do this for compliance."

User @kay said:

"Let's collaborate."

User @CHRISTINA PADI added:

"Let's do it together."

Watch the TikTok video below:

