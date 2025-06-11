“Let’s Do It Together”: Man Shares 100K in Government Support for Spaza Shop Business, SA Wowed
- A local man shared a government initiative that offers major support for aspiring spaza shop owners, leaving the internet buzzing with excitement
- Details of a R100,000 government support package, designed to empower unemployed individuals and upgrade existing spaza shops, were shared on TikTok
- The clip sparked a massive wave of interest and discussion among social media users who were eager to seize the entrepreneurial opportunity
A content creator provided unemployed township dwellers with a government support package for spaza shop owners or those wishing to own them.
He shared the clip on his TikTok account @zuko_ndzakana, attracting massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were grateful for the plug.
The spaza shop support package
In the video, @zuko_ndzakana is relaxed, pointing to all the juicy info about this R100,000 support. It’s a joint effort from the Department of Small Business Development, DTIC, National Empowerment Fund, and SEDFA. This isn't just pocket change; it breaks down into a R40,000 grant for getting your shop stocked up, a R50,000 blended grant/loan to level up your spaza's look, and another R10,000 worth of business training and digital tools to get you tech-savvy.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The support package is available to people between the ages of 18-35. He finished up advising people to take advantage of the opportunity and even said he is down to teaming up with someone and launching a spaza shop together.
SA buzzes with excitement
The comments section was soon filled with many comments from people showing an interest in this funding. Many were keen on starting their spazas, hitting up @zuko_ndzakana for more info on how to kick things off. Some chimed in, saying they've already got their shops up and running, just waiting on those official licences to drop before they dive into this opportunity.
Others raised concerns about the local gangs, the tsotsis, who often demand protection fees from spaza owners, saying the government should also look into that.
User @Nthabi Toes Sehloho shared:
"My mom has a spaza and has received the funds."
User @Zanele Mashinini said:
"Hi bhuti, I have already opened the spaza, but now I'm busy with the paperwork for my licence."
User @Lioness 🦁 added:
"I have a room I am not using, I would really consider this opportunity."
User @Hairtreatmentbytshidin commented:
"Sadly, these departments never give the funding. Still waiting on funding,🙄 they do this for compliance."
User @kay said:
"Let's collaborate."
User @CHRISTINA PADI added:
"Let's do it together."
Watch the TikTok video below:
3 Briefly News articles about spaza shops
- A local dad shared a video showing off a Louis Vuitton diaper he bought from a Somalian-owned shop, leaving social media users in stitches.
- A Somalian shop owner named Khaya shared a video of an Xhosa mom complaining about a tomato she sent her child to buy, saying it looked pink and not red.
- A woman was shocked and angry after cutting open a juice box she bought at a spaza shop, only to find it had mould.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za