A kind lady by the name of Sharleen Kariem stepped up to assist a stranger in need at her nearby Home Affairs offices

After discovering that she was R50 short for her payment, the unidentified woman decided to leave and that's when Sharleen came to the rescue

Sharleen paid for the lady without thinking twice and shared the encounter online to serve as a motivator for others to pay it forward

Sharleen Kariem, like all South Africans, arrived at her nearest Home Affairs offices at 5:30am. She stood in the queue with her mother as they needed to get their passports made. Upon entering the offices, Sharleen came across a person in need.

A lady who had queued with them from the early hours of the morning was RR50 short for the payment she needed to make and decided to go home. Sharleen stepped up and assisted the stranger by swiping her card for the amount she needed.

Sharing a post on Facebook's #ImStaying group, Sharleen revealed that the woman was beyond thankful and she urged people in the group to continue paying it forward in life.

This kind lady assisted a stranger in need at a Home Affairs office and is urging peeps to pay it forward where they can. Image: Sharleen Kariem

Read her full post below:

"I had my #ImStaying moment yesterday. My mum and I went to home affairs yesterday to have our passports made. We were in the queue from 5h30am. When we eventually got inside there was a lady that had R100 and the 2 applications she had was R75 each.

"She said she will have to leave it. I said you cannot queue for 3 hrs just to turn around and I swiped my card. The appreciation on her face was thanks enough. Thank you to all the Stayers that continue to pay it forward."

Social media users thank Sharleen for her selfless deed

Sharila Govindasami said:

"That's awesome. God bless you always."

Adeline Swanson shared:

"May you continue to be blessed and be a blessing to others."

Lebo Maphologela commented:

"Thank you and be abundantly blessed."

Yvette Youlley wrote:

"Thank you so much. The lady will remember your kindness forever."

Ruth Lorraine Erasmus - Clark added:

"Awesome. God bless you for all your kindness."

