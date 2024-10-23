The Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety, Mgcini Tshwaku, said the City is laying out plans to ensure spaza shops are compliant

This was after the government recently declared food security to be a threat to national security

He said that it is difficult for spaza shops to be shut down because community members complain that they have no outlets to purchase their essentials

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties and Parliament.

Communities rely on spaza shops and demand they are opened after closing. Image: Shiraaz Mohamed/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—Mgcini Tshwaku, the City of Joburg's MMC for Public Safety, said it is difficult to close non-compliant spaza shops in townships because of the community's blowback.

Communities rely on spaza shops

According to TimesLIVE, Tshwaku revealed during an inspection of Devland Cash and Carry in Johannesburg on 22 October 2024 that the government faces various problems in enforcing compliance with the bylaws and closing down non-compliant spaza shops.

Tshwaku said that residents demand that the same closed spaza shops be opened seven days later.

"You will close them, but within seven days, the community themselves will want them to be opened because they get their essentials there," he said.

He also said homeowners renting spaza shops to spaza shop owners are deprived of income once the shops are closed. He added that inspectors, including four Johannesburg Metro Police Department officials, could not inspect spaza shops without security.

South Africans nonchalant

South Africans on Facebook were disinterested in the solutions the government wanted to implement.

Lefale Mogwane said:

"They are never in touch with the real life on the ground and are always reactive."

Reese Dunn said:

"Residents need to help and identify these non-compliant spaza shops. There needs to be a toll-free number to call."

Mxolisi Kheswa said:

"They won't do anything. They're just talking. No real action will take place."

Maserumule Letticia said:

"Regulate spaza shops."

Mmamontwedi Baloyi said:

"The only thing that can stop this tuckshop saga is if we locals stop buying from them."

