Action SA has announced the untimely death of its Western Cape provincial chairperson Vytjie Mentor

Mentor is popularly known for shedding light on State Capture by exposing the Gupta brothers' dealings

South Africans have taken to social media to share their condolences and remember the brave woman

CAPE TOWN - Action SA's Western Cape provincial chairperson Vytjie Mentor passed away at age 58. The announcement was made by the political organisation on Tuesday morning, 23 August.

Action SA's Western Cape provincial chairperson Vytjie Mentor has died at the age of 58. Images: Felix Dlangamandla & Deaan Vivier

Source: Getty Images

Mentor was a former African National Congress Member of Parliament and served as MP from 2002 until 2014. She is popularly known for exposing the Gupta brothers and their manipulation of government institutions.

According to the statement issued by Action SA, Mentor had been suffering from an illness for a long period of time and spent several months in hospital.

The political organisation commemorated Mentor's life by remembering her role in exposing State Capture and being a true patriot.

"We will keep the family of Vytjie and her friends in our thoughts and prayers and ask her loved ones to be given the privacy to grieve during this time," read part of the statement.

Read the full statement below:

South Africans remember Vytie Mentor

@ngevau said:

"May her soul rest in eternal peace "

@Kgabo48649279 said:

"Bathong, our whistleblower, may she rest in peace "

@TNyamayipheli said:

"May she rest in peace, this brave woman... I salute her."

@MarumoMashigo said:

"May her soul rest in peace if this is true, she was brave to take on her fellow politicians and expose the corruption of state capture until we meet again."

@SibuKoyana said:

"She spoke against state capture before it was fashionable to take a stand at the commission. She put her life at risk under the security-obsessed administration of Jacob Zuma. May she rest in peace."

