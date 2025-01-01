South Africans were excited to spot random people who resembled some of their favourite celebrities

They were reminded of their late and present superstars after coming across strangers on the internet

Briefly News collected a couple of highlights from 2024

The death of AKA shattered many people’s hearts as he was a music legend to many hip-hop fans in South Africa.

Celebrity lookalikes flexed their valid face cards. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Brenda Fassie also touched many souls and is known as one of South Africa’s best artists of all time.

SA floored by Siya Kolisi lookalike

Mzansi’s celebrated rugby star, Siya Kolisi, had a rocky year after news of his divorce from Rachel broke. To steer away from his relationship saga, South Africans buzzed over his lookalike.

Mzansi people couldn't help but burst into laughter at the uncanny resemblance.

Brenda Fassie lookalike serenades late singer’s statue

A young lady who resembled the late South African music icon Brenda Fassie had Mzansi doing a double take. The woman trended online after serenading her doppelgänger’s statue.

Her video generated over three million views and had South Africans wondering if she was related to the late singer.

Mzansi fails to see lady’s resemblance to Natasha Thahane

A lady went viral on TikTok after claiming to look like the Blood and Water star Natasha Thahane. South Africans complimented her undeniable beauty but failed to see the resemblance she tried to portray.

She posted side-by-side photos of herself and the Mzansi actress.

Michael Jackson lookalike fails to impress SA

Mzansi was unimpressed by a Michael Jackson doppelgänger who attempted to do the viral Tshwala Bami dance challenge on TikTok. Unlike the late pop star, the gent failed to bust sweet moves that could make fans faint in amazement.

Many viewers joked about the resurrection of MJ after seeing the uncanny resemblance in the viral clip.

Petrol attendant amazes Mzansi with Cassper Nyovest face card

A petrol attendant amazed South Africans with his celebrity face card. The young man resembled one of South Africa’s rappers, Cassper Nyovest.

The beard and the gent’s mannerisms had Mzansi doing a double take.

