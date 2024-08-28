Police are investigating the road accident, but it's believed that the driver lost control of the bus

Officials have confirmed that the bus was on its way from Zimbabwe to Johannesburg

Excessive speeding, as well as the driver not being familiar with the surroundings or terrain, could be reasons for the accident

MAKHADO - Just before midnight on Tuesday, the 27 August 2024, a bus tragedy occurred that claimed the lives of ten people, with many injured and receiving treatment in hospital.

The overturned Mzanzi Express bus, with an ambulance, fire department and paramedics on the crash scene. Image: @crimewatchzw

Source: Twitter

Acting Limpopo Transport MEC Phuti Lekganyane spokesperson reported that the road was clearly marked. There was a traffic circle, also known as a roundabout, that the driver drove over, causing the bus to overturn. According to the media statement issued by the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety, the deceased were confirmed to be five male and five female foreign nationals.

MEC Mathye's response to the tragedy

"Reports indicate that the bus sped over a roundabout, the final traffic circle from Makhado heading toward Polokwane, lost control, and overturned, resulting in fatalities and injuries among the passengers."

"The bus driver is said to be new to the job and unfamiliar with the area. The scene has since been cleared, and the injured passengers have been transported to various hospitals in Makhado."

MEC Mathye has extended condolences to the families of the deceased and has also called on motorists to remain vigilant and exercise caution while driving at all times.

The MEC and Mayor of Makhado will visit the injured individuals in the hospital.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation reported that the accident resulted in severe injuries to three individuals and minor injuries to 20 others.

8 Die in Limpopo crash between truck and bus

On April 18, 2024, a collision between a bus and a truck in Limpopo led to the deaths of eight people. The bus driver lost control and crashed into the truck while transporting workers from a local company home.

Tidimalo Chuene, the spokesperson for the Limpopo Transport Department, discussed the incident with Briefly News, expressing concern as South Africans mourn the tragedy amid a recent rise in bus accidents in Limpopo.

