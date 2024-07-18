"We May Have Acted Prematurely": GDE Retracts Statement on Monkeypox Case at Hammanskraal School
- The Gauteng Education Department retracted its confirmation of a monkeypox case at a Hammanskraal school, admitting premature action
- Initially, they reported that a Grade 1 learner tested positive for Mpox (monkeypox), apologising for the confusion caused
- The NICD hasn't confirmed any cases at the school but noted 22 cases and three deaths nationwide since May
The Gauteng Department of Education has retracted its earlier confirmation of a monkeypox case at a school in Hammanskraal.
The department acknowledged that it may have acted prematurely in its announcement.
Initially, the department stated that a Grade 1 learner had tested positive for Mpox (monkeypox).
Regret for any confusion caused
In a recent statement, the department expressed regret for the confusion caused and apologised for any concern generated by its initial announcement.
Steve Mabona, the department's spokesperson, emphasised ensuring the public receives accurate and verified information.
He highlighted that they are now awaiting official verification from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and will defer to the Department of Health for future updates.
"The Gauteng Department of Education is dedicated to delivering precise and validated information to the public. Currently, we await official confirmation from the NICD and will rely on the Department of Health for future updates. We thank our school communities for their understanding and patience during this process.
"Ensuring the well-being of our learners and staff is paramount, and we will maintain close cooperation with health authorities to offer accurate information and necessary guidance."
NICD has not confirmed anything yet
Since the outbreak of pox in South Africa in May, the NICD confirmed 22 cases of the disease, with three fatalities reported thus far.
However, none at the school yet.
Department of Health considers sourcing the Mpox vaccine from WHO
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the Department of Health is considering obtaining a vaccine for the Mpox outbreak that has already claimed five lives.
Minister Joe Phaahla announced that the country is attempting to source vaccines from the World Health Organization.
South Africans were against Phaahla, and many slammed him on social media, with some rejecting the vaccine.
