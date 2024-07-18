The Gauteng Education Department retracted its confirmation of a monkeypox case at a Hammanskraal school, admitting premature action

Initially, they reported that a Grade 1 learner tested positive for Mpox (monkeypox), apologising for the confusion caused

The NICD hasn't confirmed any cases at the school but noted 22 cases and three deaths nationwide since May

The Gauteng Department of Education has admitted that it may have "acted prematurely" in confirming a case of monkeypox at a Hammanskraal school. Images: Stock and Manuel Romano

Source: Getty Images

The Gauteng Department of Education has retracted its earlier confirmation of a monkeypox case at a school in Hammanskraal.

The department acknowledged that it may have acted prematurely in its announcement.

Initially, the department stated that a Grade 1 learner had tested positive for Mpox (monkeypox).

Regret for any confusion caused

In a recent statement, the department expressed regret for the confusion caused and apologised for any concern generated by its initial announcement.

Steve Mabona, the department's spokesperson, emphasised ensuring the public receives accurate and verified information.

He highlighted that they are now awaiting official verification from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and will defer to the Department of Health for future updates.

"The Gauteng Department of Education is dedicated to delivering precise and validated information to the public. Currently, we await official confirmation from the NICD and will rely on the Department of Health for future updates. We thank our school communities for their understanding and patience during this process.

"Ensuring the well-being of our learners and staff is paramount, and we will maintain close cooperation with health authorities to offer accurate information and necessary guidance."

NICD has not confirmed anything yet

Since the outbreak of pox in South Africa in May, the NICD confirmed 22 cases of the disease, with three fatalities reported thus far.

However, none at the school yet.

