The South African government is concerned about a new virus outbreak in China similar to COVID-19

Chinese hospitals are said to be overwhelmed with flu and human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases

South Africans are unfazed by reports of a virus outbreak, with many making light of the current situation

The South African government is monitoring a virus outbreak in China resembling COVID-19.

The South African government is on high alert after news of a respiratory virus outbreak in China.

Videos have gone viral in the country showing patients with surgical masks on and visibly sick.

It’s been reported that hospitals in China are overwhelmed with a virus similar to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government keeping tabs on Chinese cases

The government is monitoring the cases in China, as hospitals are overwhelmed with flu and human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases.

HMPV causes flu-like symptoms, which can lead to severe respiratory issues, especially in vulnerable groups and children.

Symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath, congestion, and fever. The virus has been around since 2001 but has recently experienced a recent surge in the Asian country.

“As government, we're closely monitoring the situation in China using our event-based surveillance and continually looking for updates on the situation,” Foster Mohale, a spokesperson for the Department of Health, said.

There is no vaccine for HMPV, but it can be avoided by washing one’s hands frequently and wearing a mask.

“There is no need for the public to panic, and the Department of Health is working with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) to keep the public up to date as and when there are new developments,” Mohale added.”\

South Africans weigh in on latest virus

Social media users aren’t too concerned with the news, with many making light of it.

Theodore Jacobs said:

“Don't come with this nonsense again. God be with us.”

Willie Loots joked:

“They want to steal again. Lockdown coming😅.”

Charles Austen added:

“Good for them. We're not falling for the same joke twice.”

Shabnam Singh Fairgrieve stated:

“I'm not participating in this BS pandemic Olympics again. Thanks.”

Ras Magosi St. Magakwe said:

“Government can't monitor anything.”

Sbusiso Singa added:

“Whoever is in China must stay there.”

Vincent Spearman Rambau joked:

“I must start buying alcohol and store it somewhere. It's a business opportunity.”

Mylene Stewart said:

“I really don't have time or energy for this made-up nonsense.”

Patrick Dube added:

“Another lockdown loading.”

Armien Bassett said:

“I can't afford R50 beer and R100 cigarettes again. Yrrrrr😓.”

Assie Mandy added:

“Rubbish. Enough of this nonsense already😏👎.”

