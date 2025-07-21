The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape condemned a petrol bomb attack in Cape Town

The incident happened in Gugulethu in the early morning of 21 July 2025, causing passengers to be injured

South Africans criticised the South African Police Service and called for stricter gun laws

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Eight people were injured when a bus was petrol-bombed. Image: CSI Nick_254 Sec-Signals Updates

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape spoke out against a petrol bomb attack in the Cape Flats in the Western Cape on 21 July 2025.

According to SABC News, eight people were injured when a Golden Arrow Bus Services bus carrying passengers was attacked with a petrol bomb. Eight passengers were injured when the fire gutted the bus. The police are investigating the incident, and no arrests were made.

Democratic Alliance condemns the attack

The Democratic Alliance's Western Cape Mobility spokesperson, Professor Nomafrench Mbombo, said that there is no justification for the attack, which damaged critical transport infrastructure and endangered lives.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mbombo said that violence must never be used as a means to express one's frustration and slammed the incident as an attack on the safety of residents and public infrastructure. She said that residents who have concerns must use lawful channels to express their concerns.

Eight people were injured when a bus was petrol bombed. Image: Mujahid Safodien/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Bus attacks in South Africa

Putco and the South African Police Service are investigating after 50 buses were set alight in different locations in Mpumalanga on 27 January 2025. The buses were torched in four different depots, which were located in Moloto, Siyabuswa, Vaalbank, and Wolveskraal. The employees were ambushed and tied at one of the depots.

The South African Police Service later arrested two suspects who were linked to the burning of the buses. They injured two security guards and tied them up before setting the buses alight.

Five months later, in June, 20 buses were set alight in Mabopane, Tshwane. The buses belonged to the Atarline bus company, and the cause of the incident remained unclear. Nobody was injured in the incident.

What did South Africans say?

South Africans commenting on the incident shared their concerns.

Emalda Ellman said:

"Any arrests?"

Samkelo Key said:

"We need tougher laws. We need ANC out of government. We don't need EFF. DA is only for whites. They don't care about black people. We need a party for all South Africans. We need to change our constitution drastically, especially when it comes to crime."

Fay Madala said:

"What is going on in this country?"

Ashley said:

"A good example of where SAPS is, in all likelihood, in cahoots with organised crime syndicates, probably supported by the taxi industry, attacking legitimate businesses. Golden Arrow has repeatedly asked SAPS to do its job regarding the horrific attacks on buses, and SAPS has done nothing."

Woman shows passengers escaping burning bus

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a woman travelling on a long-distance bus shared a video of it catching fire. The incident happened on 18 December 2024.

The Intervape bus was traveling from Cape Town when the engine started smoking. The video shows passengers leaving the bus before it was fixed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News