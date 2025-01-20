“Bus on Fire”: Woman Shows Passengers Evacuating Burning Long-Distance Vehicle

A woman travelling on a long-distance bus shared a video on TikTok stating that it was on fire

In more TikTok videos and the comment section, the passenger stated how the fiery incident occured

After telling app users that everyone had to evacuate the burning vehicle, social media users shared their thoughts about the situation and bus company

A woman shared that a bus on its way to Durban caught alight. Images: @gabisile.rad / TikTok, Milos-Muller / Getty Images

Source: UGC

While long-distance buses can be a cost-effective alternative to other modes of transportation, they are not without risks. In one incident, a woman shared that part of a bus caught alight and showed how other passengers had to evacuate.

Intercape bus catches fire

A woman named Gabisile recently took to her TikTok account to share with app users that on 18 December 2024, the Intercape bus she was travelling on saw flames.

Gabisile said in her post:

"Intercape bus on fire.

"I was travelling from Bethlehem to Durban, and the bus was from Cape Town."

In another video, the woman also claims that a truck driver alerted the bus driver that the engine had caught alight.

The incident occurred at approximately 7pm, and the passengers, who had to evacuate the vehicle, had to wait for a mechanic to fix the issue before they were back on their way to their destination.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to burning bus

Several people using the app went to the comment section after seeing the clip on their For You Pages. Some expressed their thoughts about Intercape, while others found it humorous to watch one of the passengers holding her pizza.

While some people headed to the back of the bus to get their luggage, one woman comically exited the vehicle with her food in hand. Image: Kypros

Source: Getty Images

@birkiemac poked fun and said:

"Someone was cooking inside."

@missmgibe shared their opinion about the company:

"Intercape used to be one of the safest buses. Hayi, I don’t know what changed."

@ashas_wrld wrote in the comment section:

"The lady with the pizza is me, shem. I will not suffer and starve. Never, sisi."

Worrying about the passengers' safety, @mr_delakaz asked:

"If it’s on fire, why are you standing so close? Don’t you know what happens to vehicles on fire?"

@cillafaba, who claimed they had a similar experience, commented:

"Again? Yoh, this happened to us going to Cape Town from Johannesburg in October."

@saida3646 stated with a laugh:

"They started with having the most rude drivers, now these issues."

3 other stories about faulty vehicles

An innovative man didn't let his snapped accelerator cable stop him from reaching his destination. He used a rope to keep his car going.

A taxi driver confidently navigated the highway in his severely damaged vehicle with no doors attached. Online users found the clip humorous.

A strange video showed a man opting to fix his car's body panels with bricks and cement. The creative gent clearly didn't feel the need to call a mechanic.

Source: Briefly News