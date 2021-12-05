Omicron: Ramaphosa Calls for Calm as COVID Cases Continue to Skyrocket

President Cyril Ramaphosa told South Africans not to panic as Covid 19 cases continue to climb

He told the nation that although the new Omicron variant was more infectious, hospitalisations have not increased

Ramaphosa blasted rich countries that hoarded vaccines and imposed travel bans despite G20 promises

ACCRA - President Cyril Ramaphosa told South Africans that they do not need to panic in the face of rising Covid 19 infections.

He told citizens that although the Omicron variant was more contagious there was not an increase in hospitalisations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa told South Africa not to panic. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

Ramaphosa said that there was no need to panic and scientists were working hard to study the new variant.

The president made the announcement after he and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reached bilateral agreements and signed a memorandum of understanding according to TimesLIVE.

Calls for more people to get vaccinated

President Ramaphosa urged people to use the best weapon available to fight the virus - vaccinations.

He said that when more people get vaccinated if they want life to get back to something resembling normal.

He also blasted richer countries for hoarding vaccines and reneging on their G20 promises to keep travel and tourism open according to News24.

Travel and tourism

The president said that there are also non-pharmaceutical measures in place that can make travel safer.

He urged countries to adopt a testing and quarantine model to identify positive cases but allow world travel to continue.

