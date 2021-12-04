Government Steps Up Vaccination Drive, Mzansi Still Not Interested in the Jab

The Vooma Vaccination Drive is set to deploy health officials across the country in the hopes of encouraging vaccinations

Low vaccination rates are especially concerning as South Africa enters its fourth wave

One expert says vaccinations are the only way to end hospitalisations, deaths and overall transmission

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

As COVID-19 infections continue to rise across the country, health officials are being deployed to help encourage hesitant communities to get vaccinated.

The Vooma Vaccination Drive is set to deploy health officials across the country in the hopes of encouraging vaccinations. Images: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The Vooma vaccination campaign aims to get most of Mzansi vaccinated before the festive season when COVID-19 infection rates are expected to be at their peak. It's also being used to drum up numbers and provide clarity for those with questions.

Low vaccine rates are especially concerning as experts warn South Africa is officially in its fourth wave.

EWN reports that many hospitals that were overwhelmed by COVID admissions have reported that most patients did not get jabbed before their infection, suggesting earlier vaccinations could have saved lives.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Despite these revelations, many people are still hesitant to get the jab. Asked why this may be the case, expert vaccinologist Prof Shabir Madhi says people seem to be apathetic.

And while peeps have every right to their choices, it seems the general lack of concern has potentially jeopardised the health of lots more vulnerable South Africans.

Madhi went on to add that vaccination is the only way people will not end up hospitalised, dead, or transmitting the virus, TimesLive reports.

Omicron: Zero deaths reported after new variant detected in 38 countries

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported that no deaths have been reported from those infected with the new Omicron variant of Covid 19.

The new variant has been detected in 38 countries as nations rush to try and slow the spread of the highly infectious new version of the virus.

The US and Australia were the latest countries to confirm the presence of the new variant according to eNCA.

Despite the good news of no deaths, the WHO has said that it could take weeks before the severity of the new variant is more widely understood.

An early study in South Africa suggests that the new variant is three times more likely to reinfect compared to previous strains such as Delta or Beta according to the Independent.

Source: Briefly.co.za