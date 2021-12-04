SA Ramps up Vaccination Programme after Covid 19 Cases Explode

South Africa has stepped up its Covid 19 vaccine programme after a record number of new daily infections was reported

Over 16 000 new infections were confirmed prompting the government to plan another Vooma weekend

Health Minister Joe Phaahla reminded South Africans that the vaccine would reduce the risk of experiencing severe Covid 19 symptoms

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Following the news that 16 000 Covid 19 cases had been reported in the last 24 hours the South African government is stepping up its Covid 19 vaccine programme.

Another Vooma vaccination weekend is planned and several more sites will open up to the public in the hope that more people will do their part in the fight against Covid 19.

South Africa has stepped up its Covid 19 vaccination drive. Photo credit: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Over 26 million vaccines had been administered so far in South Africa. Currently, around 5% of South Africa's population with the virus.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that those who had already been vaccinated could still contract the virus but they would experience far milder symptoms and possibly avoid needing to be hospitalised.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Mandatory vaccines: Warnings that compulsory jabs could spark violent protests

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the Student Union of South Africa (SAUS) has warned that the government's plan to make Covid 19 vaccine's mandatory could lead to violent protests.

SAUS president Yandisa Ndzoyiya revealed that they are encouraging students to take the job but they warned that if the students are not consulted properly then violent protests might spread.

He warned that if the police got involved it would be a recipe for disaster. He also said that if private security companies were introduced then it could also lead to the protests turning violent.

SA worried about stricter lockdown as Gauteng enters Covid19 4th wave

In similar news, the Gauteng province has been seeing the highest number of new Covid19 infections in the country and health experts say the province will enter into a fourth wave on Friday, 3 December.

Dr Michelle Groome of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said this prediction is based on the modelling done by the department.

Groome says there has been a spike in infections across the country except for the Northern Cape provinces, which still has relatively low new daily infections

Source: Briefly.co.za