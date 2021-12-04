Omicron: Zero deaths reported after new variant detected in 38 countries

The World Health Organisation has said that no deaths have been reported from those infected by the new Omicron variant of Covid 19

The new variant has been detected in 38 countries around the world and is spreading fast

A preliminary paper released by South African scientists suggests that the new variant three times more likely to cause reinfection

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported that no deaths have been reported from those infected with the new Omicron variant of Covid 19.

The new variant has been detected in 38 countries as nations rush to try and slow the spread of the highly infectious new version of the virus.

The new variant of Covid 19 has not caused a death yet according to the WHO. Photo credit: T. Narayan/Bloomberg

The US and Australia were the latest countries to confirm the presence of the new variant according to eNCA.

Despite the good news of no deaths, the WHO has said that it could take weeks before the severity of the new variant is more widely understood.

An early study in South Africa suggests that the new variant is three times more likely to reinfect compared to previous strains such as Delta or Beta according to the Independent.

Omicron: SA scientists hit back with scathing report after UK travel ban

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a group of South Africa's most eminent scientists have slammed the UK's hasty implementation of a travel ban following the discovery of the new Omicron variant of Covid 19.

They released a scathing editorial that stated that the travel ban was dangerous and ill-conceived. They called it a threat to global solidarity and might have serious consequences for how governments share information in the future according to The Daily Maverick.

SA ramps up vaccination programme after Covid 19 cases explode

In similar news, following the news that 16 000 Covid 19 cases had been reported in the last 24 hours the South African government is stepping up its Covid 19 vaccine programme.

Another Vooma vaccination weekend is planned and several more sites will open up to the public in the hope that more people will do their part in the fight against Covid 19.

Over 26 million vaccines had been administered so far in South Africa. Currently, around 5% of South Africa's population with the virus.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that those who had already been vaccinated could still contract the virus but they would experience far milder symptoms and possibly avoid needing to be hospitalised.

