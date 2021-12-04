South African scientists have slammed the UK's travel ban after the discovery of the new Omicron variant of Covid 19

They called the hasty travel ban a threat to global solidarity and the future manner in which governments share information

The UK's last travel ban on South Africa lasted 291 days after the discovery of the Beta variant of Covid 19

JOHANNESBURG - A group of South Africa's most eminent scientists have slammed the UK's hasty implementation of a travel ban following the discovery of the new Omicron variant of Covid 19.

They released a scathing editorial that stated that the travel ban was dangerous and ill-conceived. They called it a threat to global solidarity and might have serious consequences for how governments share information in the future according to The Daily Maverick.

South African scientists have written a scathing editorial slamming the UK's recent travel ban. Photo credit: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The editorial's author list reads like a who's who of the South African medical field with some of the countries most respected scientists on board.

The scientists' sentiments were echoed by President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla who also slammed that travel ban, calling it dangerous.

The last travel ban implemented by the UK for South Africa was back in December 2020. The ban was instituted after the discovery of the Beta variant. The travel ban lasted 291 days.

The UK government acted that same when the Omicron variant was reported and shortly afterwards the Israeli and US governments also imposed travel bans.

The Lancet described the Omicron travel ban as 'unwarranted' and that it had generated anger and frustration.

