The Pretoria High Court has ruled that donations given to members of the executive in political organisations have to be revealed

The ruling will not apply to President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose CR17 bank statements have been sealed

South Africans are seemingly not surprised by the ruling but are however upset that Ramaphosa's donors will remain anonymous

TSHWANE - The recent ruling of the Gauteng South High Court in Tshwane has ruled that members of the executive in political parties are now obligated to reveal donations they received during internal political campaigns.

The ruling does not include President Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 bank statements, which have left South Africans curious because they have been sealed.

The High Court found that Executive Ethics Code was unconstitutional because it does not require members of the exec to reveal the donations they have received, according to News24.

The court stated that donations need to be revealed to avoid any conflicts of interest that may arise. It was also added that revealing donors would fulfil the public's constitutional right to participate in political engagements and the right to information.

The court has asked that the Executive Ethics Code be changed in the next 12 months and align with the Constitution.

The court stated that the judgement will have no bearing on previous cases and will be suspended for the next 12 months until is suspended.

This is a blow to the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and the Economic Freedom Fighters who had tirelessly tried to get Ramaphosa's donors revealed to the public, according to the TimesLIVE.

Here's what South Africans have to say about the ruling:

@lindashabalal13 said:

"It doesn’t matter because we already know who are Ramaphosa's handlers anyway."

@IrshaadMoola said:

"How much was the judge paid to protect cr17 funds?"

@mthimkhulu58 said:

"Of course it won't have any impact on Thumamina donations duh."

@Methanoicacid said:

"The golden child won't be affected by this judgment "

@ChaseRacks1 said:

"Every time I read headlines I lose a bit of my sanity. The sane don't really make it in this country, do they...?"

