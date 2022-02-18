The Twitter account for the City of Tshwane called out an affluent estate in the north of Pretoria that owes them money

According to a tweet, the City of Tshwane is owed a massive R25 million by the well-to-do estate and locals are confused

Peeps are trying to get to the bottom of how this enormous number managed to build up without action being taken earlier

The City of Tshwane's official Twitter account called out an entire neighbourhood online in Pretoria. According to the post, the affluent estate based in the northern area of Pretoria owes the city R25 million.

The drama in the tweet shared by the account left a few social media users laughing their socks off. Others tried their best to get to the bottom of how such an insane amount of money could have built up without anyone figuring it out sooner. The tweet shared by the account read:

"NOT all that glitters is gold - An affluent estate in PTA North owes us R25 mil."

This affluent estate in the north of Pretoria allegedly owes the City of Tshwane a massive R25 million. Image: @CityTshwane

Source: Twitter

Take a look at the post below:

South Africans try to get to the bottom of the post

@J0zigirl said:

"I can tell you right now they don’t have R25m on hand."

@Past_Arnoldus wants to know:

"What I can not understand, is how these guys end up owing millions? What is going on?"

@murphy_moffat responded with:

"People in the Estate are paying but the Body Corporate doesn’t take the money to Tshwane."

@nananthu9 responded with:

"At this rate, Tshwane will soon be a dark city, I suspect even the street lights owe you..."

@DanielTheIV tweeted:

"So how much have you guys recovered of the R17 billion you are owed so far?"

@PuleSebola added:

"Name and shame! Don't come here with that 'affluent' nonsense. You've started a trend."

