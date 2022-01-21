Hannahlee Yoder, a photographer from Georgia, United States, snapped back at an online user after they came after her title as a homemaker

The retaliation was done in a calm and respectful way and highlighted the fulfilment of being a stay-at-home mom

Yoder gained love and support from thousands of online users who love to see the calm home that she created

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Hannahlee Yoder, a professional photographer and homemaker from Georgia, sure knows how to stand her ground when it comes to negative comments online. Yoder got some heat after she posted a clip of herself and her husband on social media.

The comment that seemed to attack Yoder's passion for being a homemaker was addressed a few days later in another post. From making sure the kids are happy and healthy to tending to the plants, Yoder in an elegant way proved that being a homemaker is a rich and fulfilling responsibility.

Hannahlee Yoder clapped back in a classy way at a troll who called her out for referring to herself as a 'homemaker'. Image: @thehannahleeyoder

Source: Instagram

Thousands of peeps reacted to the post with homemakers quickly flooding the comments section with support and appreciation for Yoder:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media users seem to be on Yoder's side and loved her response

@ayejay087 commented:

"Hannah please, every time I see your videos I just want to hang out with you and let you teach me your ways."

@ashleye923 wrote:

"You don’t need to waste your time on hate comments, you are doing great!"

@southerntradwife added:

"Such a beautiful home and family! You are amazing! God Bless."

@mab2mo replied with:

"What’s wrong with being a homemaker? I’ve been one for 23 years. I have the best life ever!"

@vocation_of_motherhood shared:

"I proudly wear the title of homemaker. I'm making a beautiful, calm, and intentional home environment every day."

@mrsmoxiemrs mentioned:

"Homemaking is a very intentional, beautiful and purposeful thing. Often most of it goes unnoticed."

@dawn83 hilariously added:

"I’m just offended by how nice your house looks with two little ones. Keep rocking it!"

Nando's delivers spicy clapback to peep looking to have a goodtime with their sauce

In other news about savage clapbacks, Briefly News previously reported that hot sauce is not what one uses to spice things up in the bedroom, is it? Nando's South Africa was a little concerned when a social media user put their flavour and his together.

Nando's has a lit team who are on it when it comes to delivering saucy comments, and this was no different lol! A social media user who goes by the handle @badboybafana shared a snap of Durex condoms along with a sachet of Nando's medium peri-peri sauce, claiming it’s his new thing… whatever that means.

Nando's saw the post and had to let the guy know that nowhere in this world do those two things go together! Seeing hot sauce and condoms together, peeps could not think of anything good that would come out of that combination.

Source: Briefly News