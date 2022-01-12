Nando's South Africa could not believe their eyes when they saw a man trying to spice things up with hot sauce

Sharing a picture of condoms and Nando's hot sauce, social media user @badboybafana put themselves in the firing line

The people of Mzansi were torn by both the post and Nando's response and took to the comment section to share their thoughts

Hot sauce is not what one uses to spice things up in the bedroom, is it? Nando's South Africa was a little concerned when a social media user put their flavour and his together.

A social media user who goes by the handle @badboybafana shared a snap of Durex condoms and Nando's hot sauce.



Nando's has a lit team who are on it when it comes to delivering saucy comments, and this was no different lol!

A social media user who goes by the handle @badboybafana shared a snap of Durex condoms along with a sachet of Nando's medium peri-peri sauce, claiming it’s his new thing… whatever that means.

saw the post and had to let the guy know that nowhere in this world do those two things go together!

“Certified lava boy, please note that thina ne birth control are not in the same groupchat ”

Mzansi reacts to the spicy combo and Nando's response

Seeing hot sauce and condoms together, peeps could not think of anything good that would come out of that combination.

Taking to the comment section, people shared their views and had a good laugh at the sassy franchises comment.

Take a look at some of the comments

@Inenekazi1 was a little suspect:

@asiel_asiels lives for Nandos’ clapbacks:

@Nkati_ seems to have somewhat of an explanation for the ludicricy:

Source: Briefly News