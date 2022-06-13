A hilarious video of an old man asking a flight attendant to charge his phone has been circulating on social media

In the clip, the madala inquires whether there isn’t a cigarette lighter i n the pilot’s section where he can have the phone charged

n He is left completely defeated after being informed that it won’t be possible and leaves the rest of the passengers in laughter

A man was left completely dumbfounded when he was told he couldn’t charge his phone at the pilot’s dock during a plane ride.

A video of the amusing incident was shared on TikTok by @luphelokodwa and shows an old man and a young man, presumably his son or grandson, seated in a plane. The madala asks the flight attendant to charge his phone, which she politely declines.

An old man had flight passengers amused when asked to charge his phone by the "driver". Image: @luphelokodwa/TikTok

Source: UGC

He inquires whether there isn’t a cigarette lighter in the pilot’s section where he can have the phone charged, but the lady informs him that won’t be possible. His reaction is priceless as he expresses his disappointment and says he has never been on such a mode of transport. He also said if he was in a Quantum taxi, the driver would have long ago agreed to charge his phone for him.

The younger man is seen in hysterics with laughter as the whole incident plays out.

“Ta Mrojana ucela chargelwa kwi flight,” the TikTok post was captioned.

Mbonge commented:

“Shota athi 'sibayi 2 kule R20'.”

Sinethemba Mathula replied:

“Kwaze kwamnandi kwi flight.”

Vee Malaka Mtsweni reacted:

“OMG I’m the flight attendant I was laughing the whole flight.”

Pearl shared:

“ 'Sikhwele enye into mntkbawo'.”

user3222100610547 wrote:

“uDriver??? njani malume.”

Bulele SirJay Jwaqa commented:

“That 'Ohhh shame,' killed me twice.”

AphulaLasembo said:

" 'Ayina cigarette light?' ”

Source: Briefly News