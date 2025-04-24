The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has landed in South Africa for his first visit to the country

The Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, stated that he plans to use Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to South Africa to bolster agricultural trade. Zelensky arrived in South Africa this morning, 24 April 2025.

Agriculture Minister Steenhuisen plans to use Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's state visit to strengthen trade relations between South Africa and Ukraine, particularly in agriculture.

What did Steenhuisen say?

On Wednesday, 23 April 2025, Steenhuisen hosted industry leaders and policymakers at the G20 agricultural working group in Durban. He said that he will be present when the South African delegation meets the Ukrainian president.

He said that he will use this opportunity to strengthen South Africa's agricultural trade with Ukraine. Steenhuisen said that Ukraine is one of the largest fertiliser producers in the world. Many farmers struggle with the high cost of fertilisers, which drives up production costs and, in turn, increases food prices.

Steenhuisen emphasised that Ukraine is important to South Africa as the country is a major global exporter of grains. He mentioned that South Africa had a poor year for some grains last year, but things are looking better this year.

Why is Zelenskyy visiting SA?

Zelenskyy is meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa to strengthen ties between the two countries. The Ukrainian president is also embarking on global efforts to secure a peace deal with Russia to end the war between the two countries.

The visit is particularly significant as Ukraine's relationship with the US has been strained since Donald Trump took office. Trump has paused military aid and said that Zelenskyy is responsible for the war. He also cut funding and imposed tariffs on South Africa after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Expropriation Bill into law.

During Zelenskyy's visit to South Africa, Agriculture Minister Steenhuisen aims to expand agricultural trade and strengthen ties between the two countries.

What you need to know about Zelenskyy

