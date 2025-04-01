Ntsiki Mazwai showed love to her sibling, legendary musician Thandiswa Mazwai on her birthday

The controversial poet shared a heartfelt post on her X account referring to Thandiswa Mazwai as her leader and their beloved first born

Netizens flooded the comments with birthday wishes and compliments about Thandiswa Mazwai's talent

Ntsiki Mazwai showed love to her sister Thandiswa Mazwai on her birthday. Image: thandiswamazwai, miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

Outspoken poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai showed love to her older sister, legendary singer Thandiswa Mazwai, on her birthday. The controversial activist is also her older sister’s biggest fan and previously showered her with praise after her performance in New York.

Ntiski Mazwai celebrates Thandiswa Mazwai's birthday

Ntsiki and Thandiswa Mazwai are sibling goals. The sisters, who are both entertainers, are constantly melting hearts on social media by showing each other love on their timelines. Ntsiki Mazwai, known for her controversial takes, took to her X account on Monday, 31 March and wished her older sister Thandiswa a happy birthday. She shared a picture of them with the caption:

“It’s my leaders birthday…..our beloved first born 😍🎉🎁”

Fans celebrate Thandiswa Mazwai's birthday

Netizens flooded the comments section with birthday wishes and raved about her talent. Here are some of the comments:

@DavidMnisi72 said:

“Send my love 😍 Happy birthday to the queen 🍾🥳 🎂”

@KganyaShop94321 commented:

“Happy birthday to this marvelous, beautiful woman. You are a blessing to us Tha, we honour and celebrate you today, tomorrow and in the future. Ku khanye Sphalaphala 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍”

@james_leta69311 gushed:

“Oh Thandiswa, the big sister. So good to see you. What a talent you have, your music is top shelf, thank you and Happy birthday, my sister and many more happy returns.”

@Mckena436458252 said:

“Happy birthday to her💥🎂🎊🎉 I had the privilege of meeting her in 2010, ooh how friendly she was🙏Happy bornday to the Queen 👑”

@MlamboTheBest said:

“My favourite singer. Her voice and her message have touched my heart since I was a young boy. She is still beautiful nangoku!”

@StanleyMametlwa responded:

"My two favourite real original girls! No fakes, just the real deal!🙏🙏🙌🙌👏👏"

Thandiswa Mazwai defends Ntsiki Mazwai

Apart from showing each other love on their social media pages, the Mazwai sisters are also standing up for each other.

At one time, Thandiswa Mazwai defended Ntsiki after netizens began comparing their looks.

This was after the two siblings got together and made a sweet video which they shared online.

Ntsiki Mazwai gushes over Thandiswa Mazwai on her birthday. Image: thandiswamazwai, miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai and Thandiswa Mazwai made a hilarious video joking about how they often get confused for each other.

While others applauded the two for spending quality time together, others went a bit too far and started comparing the two.

In her response on X, Thandiswa Mazwai said she didn't appreciate those who compliment her by belittling her sister.

Ntsiki Mazwai discusses polygamy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai raised eyebrows after she discussed polygamy and infidelity when she appeared on a podcast.

The outspoken activist shared her thoughts on some African traditions that she used to think were wrong. Mazwai did not mince her words as she explained how she changed her mind on the traditional practice. The video of Ntsiki Mazwai explaining her view on polygamy made waves.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News