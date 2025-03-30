Ntsiki Mazwai appeared on a podcast and shared her controversial opinion on polygamy and infidelity

The well-known poet and activist shared her thoughts on some African traditions that she used to think were wrong

Ntsiki Mazwai sparked debate after giving people her hot take about how polygamy has been understood

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Ntsiki Mazwai told people what she believes about polygamy after getting older. The outspoken media personality discussed polygamy in an interview.

Ntsiki Mazwai shares her honest take on cheating and polygamy. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai did not mince her words as she explained how she changed her mind on the traditional practice. The video of Ntsiki Mazwai explaining her view on polygamy made waves.

Ntsiki Mazwai discusses polygamy

Ntsiki Mazwai said that ever since she turned 40, she no longer demonises polygamy in a snippet posted by @BlackPolygamy on X. The poet argued that modern understanding of polygamy was affected by colonisation, and it was a way to make sure that every woman was taken care of. Ntsiki went on to argue that even the idea of cheating in a relationship is a social construct. The activist said that it is all man-made because God will not strike you down for cheating or premarital sex. Watch the video of Ntsiki talking about cheating and polygamy below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Ntsiki Mazwai' delivers controversial takes

Ntsiki Mazwai is best known for sharing unpopular opinions and standing up for what is right. The activist's outspoken personality often gets her into trouble. The most memorable is with DJ Euphonik, who won a case of defamation against her.

Ntsiki Mazwai's controversial moments have landed her in court before. Image: miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai sparks polygamy debate

Many people were fascinated by Ntsiki Mazwai's argument for polygamy. Others insisted that she was promoting a problematic lifestyle.

@jimmy_soot_ said:

"She's not cooking 🤣 she's soothing her guilt."

@Sisanda12Rara commented:

"I completely agree. Polygamy has historically been a significant aspect of African cultural and social structures. However, colonial influences have reshaped perceptions, promoting monogamy as the only acceptable norm. Religion further reinforced this shift."

@JuanSantiagoK wrote:

"Broken people trying to build society at the image of their sad experience!"

@fntse disagreed:

"She’s not cooking but merely putting out how women regret their choices after 40."

@stbailey7 argued:

"Sisi polygamy and cheating are totally two different things. Cheating is betrayal, how do you then say , society is petty on this."

@ElishaIsrael3 insisted:

"No, she is not cooking. She is teaching adultery. Believe it or not, polygamy will cost you your soul."

@Cand_Ziziba understood Ntsiki:

"True story, this beautiful independent woman told me straight she's tired of umjolo and she wouldn't mind becoming my second wife and asijoli nokujola."

Fans react to Ntsiki Mazwai's apology after her rants

Briefly News previously reported that Ntsiki Mazwai has folded after her recent allegations against Minister Gayton McKenzie. The outspoken poet caused a buzz when she revealed that Unathi Nkayi was chosen to go to Cuba for the Artist Indaba in her place.

Ntsiki Mazwai has made an unexpected move. The star came out guns blazing at Minister Gayton McKenzie and his department for removing her from the South African delegation to the Artists Indaba in Cuba after the Cubans had requested her by name.

Taking to her social media pages, Ntsiki issued a lengthy apology for her actions. Although the sats did not mention who the apology was directed at, she said she should have thought her allegations through before posting them on social media.

Source: Briefly News