A young kiddo who was born during COVID times hilariously helped his parent with driving out of the garage

The young adorable boy stood beside and gave his parents instructions to keep reversing like a car guard

The online community reacted to the video, with many online finding the situation hilariously funny

A cute toddler adorably helped his parent drive out of the garage. Images: @kanyo.m_./ TikTok, @PeopleImages/ Getty Images

A video of a young boy helping his parent drive safely out of their home's garage has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok clip by @kanyo.m__, the parent is reversing out of their home's garage. The young one is standing on the side, making sure that the vehicle drives out safely without hitting a wall.

The TikTokker said COVID kids are clever - lol. His statement gives away that the young one was born around 2020 when Coronavirus was making waves worldwide.

"COVID babies are smart. A grown man stuck in baby’s body."

Toddler pretends to be a car guard

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens adore the young man

The video gained over 100k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Sbongile wondered:

"Why do they always cough kanti."

@kido adored:

"Cocomelon melted my heart so early in the morning hope the traffic department will issue out his license without giving him problems 🤣❤️❤️love you."

@Putco theKing🇿🇦 said:

"He's gonna ask R10 after🤣🔥🔥👌."

@Nomonde99 loved:

"Ncooo cocomelon🥰🥰😂😂."

@Malabela Photography commented:

"🤣😂🤣Hustling mode activated."

@Ntando. shared:

"Bro is too cool🤣🤣."

@user4022786987749 lina said:

"Woza mum...that time he's coughing but job need to be done."

@MissK joked:

"I used to see him helping us park at the mall struu🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@Lebo♥️R laughed:

"Lol I'm looking at the shoes😂😂😂😂."

A pandemic baby gets up in a weird way

In another story, Briefly News reported about a video showing an adorable pandemic baby's wired way of standing up.

TikTok user @gd.eventss shared a video of a little boy rising from his bottom to stand without assistance. He bounces on his bottom and rises to the standing position. The way people are scared of babies doing strange things is hilarious. Some have watched too many horror movies and feel this situation is a no for them.

