"It's Basically A Huge Sandwich", Korean DJ Enjoys Kota in Mzansi
by  Katleho Mositoane
3 min read
  • A Korean DJ showed people her first reaction after buying some South African food while on a DJing trip to South Africa
  • The lady shared an Instagram video holding and inspecting a big kota, a popular South African street food, originating from township culture
  • Mzansi took to the comments section to admire the cross-cultural moment, while a fringe of users expressed a degree of rudeness

Korean DJ embraces Mzansi culture
Korean DJ visiting Mzansi has embraced the local culture. @jinseoulmusic
Source: Instagram

The story of @jinseoulmusic, a Korean DJ, showcases her genuine enthusiasm for South African street food during her recent trip.

With her first encounter with a Kota, a staple of township culture, she invites her followers into her cross-cultural experience.

The video of the DJ showing off the township delicacy was posted on her Instagram account on the 8th of February 2026.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts with mixed views

While many hailed the interaction as a heartwarming exchange of cultures, not all feedback was positive.

One user, @dis.i.ai, commented:

"That looks delicious 😍."

@igodfrey4ce responded:

"I like the new name. Huge sandwich!"

@mattie_molaofane corrected the food's moniker, saying:

"😂It's kota friend not huge sandwich."

@tinoebeats asked:

"Did you finish the entire Kota? I’m curious 😂."

@karabo_ivd commented:

"That ooks yummy 😉."

Another user, @masiyanjobe, said:

"Weird cultural misapropriation."

Who is JINSEOULMUSIC?

JINSEOUL, often referred to as jinseoulmusic, is a South Korean DJ based in Birmingham, UK.

The DJ gained prominence for her expertise in Afrobeats, Amapiano, and Afro House music.

In 2025 and 2026, she has been conducting an "African Village Tour," playing in various African countries, including Nigeria and South Africa.

As a Korean national based in the UK, she has received attention for her passion and proficiency in playing music deeply rooted in African culture, often engaging with audiences in both English and, occasionally, local African languages or slang in her videos.

How has the DJ embraced the Mzansi culture?

Jin's visit and her enthusiastic embrace of local cuisine have sparked conversations within South Africa, encouraging a dialogue about cultural exchange and appreciation.

Her experience reflects a growing trend of international artists exploring and celebrating local customs around the globe.

What is kota?

Kota is a popular South African street food that originates from the township culture. It consists of a hollowed-out quarter loaf of bread stuffed with ingredients like slap chips (fries), polony, atchar, cheese, egg, and sauces.

The name "kota" comes from the English word "quarter", which refers to a quarter of a loaf of bread. The food is also known as spatlo, and is an affordable, filling comfort meal.

DJ JinSeoulMusic has a different name for "kota"
DJ JinSeoulMusic has dubbed "kota" a huge sandwich. @jinseoulmusic
Source: Instagram

Other stories by Briefly News, discussing cross-cultural moments

Source: Briefly News

