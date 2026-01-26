Global site navigation

SA Woman Leaves Social Media Inspired With Viral 14-Day Weight Loss Transformation
by  Johana Mukandila
3 min read
  • A South African woman shared her impressive weight loss journey, inspiring thousands online
  • Side-by-side photos showcased her progress, demonstrating visible changes and boosted confidence
  • Her viral post sparked discussions on fitness, healthy habits, and motivation across social media

A South African woman has left social media buzzing after sharing her remarkable weight loss transformation, inspiring thousands of followers online.

A woman showcased her massive weight loss transformation.
A woman revealed her impressive weight loss transformation. Image: @fifytshiamo
Source: TikTok

In a viral post, shared by the woman under the TikTok handle @fifytshiamo on 26 January 2026, the side-by-side images showed the stunner's "before" and "after" looks, capturing the dramatic changes in her body and confidence.

In the first image, @fifytshiamo showcased herself trying on a pair of jeans that could no longer close, highlighting the struggles she faced before her weight loss journey. The second image, taken after 14 days according to @fifytshiamo, shows her trying on the same pair of jeans this time easily fastened, leaving viewers impressed with her achievement.

The post quickly gained traction, with users praising her determination and consistency. Many commented on the visible difference in her appearance, while others expressed motivation to embark on their own fitness journeys.

Social media users admired how the TikTok user @fifytshiamo combined honesty, humour, and relatability to show the realities of weight loss, making the post both engaging and inspiring.

The post sparked discussions about healthy lifestyle choices, exercise routines, and the importance of patience and discipline in achieving fitness goals.

Her post went viral, gathering thousands of views, likes, and comments, and continues to inspire South Africans, showing that change is possible with commitment and consistency.

SA is impressed by the lady's incredible weight loss

The online community took to the comments section to rave over the woman's weight loss, while some inquired about tips on how to lose weight.

Bhelekazi said:

"My tummy is stubborn, guys im demotivated."

Tebogo Ladytee added:

"Am on day 1😩 I hope I don’t cheat."

Lindokuhle Tshezi stated:

"Only eating after 12, it's been a week, and I see the difference, but the heartburn from hunger is killing me 💔."

Boah Mlondo wrote:

"I’m also on intermittent fasting. I’m starting my third week now. I eat at 1 and 18:00 today, I will start jogging 🥺."

Azania-Euphoria replied:

"Kanti hini, am I doing wrong? I only lost a kilo yet on Day14💔I eat once at 12, in between I drink lots of fluids."

Silent Treatment commented:

"Me the all body will go, and I want only my stomach."

SA women share inspiring weight loss journeys

