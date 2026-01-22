A woman from Moloto went viral after sharing a candid video showing her physical changes before and during pregnancy

Her honest and humorous caption resonated with many viewers, who related to the realities of pregnancy and body changes

Mzansi flooded the comments with jokes, shared experiences, and supportive messages, sparking wider conversations about body image and pregnancy

A candid social media video has sparked widespread conversation after a woman from Moloto shared her dramatic physical changes before and during pregnancy, offering an honest look at how pregnancy affected her appearance.

A woman in Moloto went all out in a TikTok video, showing off her dressed-up look as posed. Image: @leratopebmagakwe

Source: TikTok

In the clip, which she posted on January 21, 2026, under her social media handle @leratopebmagakwe, she contrasted footage of herself before pregnancy, where she appeared glowing and slim, with videos taken during her pregnancy.

Viewers are shown noticeable changes in her face, including a fuller nose, lips, and cheeks, as well as visible weight gain that left her looking markedly different from her pre-pregnancy self.

Sharing the video, @leratopebmagakwe used humour to address the transformation. In her caption, she wrote:

"I swear I’ll never heal 😂 ne nkare ke Zombie 😭😭😂😂," a light-hearted but emotional expression that resonated with many social media users who related to her experience.

The post quickly gained traction, with many women applauding her honesty and vulnerability. Several commenters shared their own pregnancy journeys, noting that physical changes such as facial swelling, weight gain, and skin changes are common during and after pregnancy due to hormonal shifts.

Others praised her for normalising conversations around the realities of pregnancy that are often glossed over online.

While some viewers reacted with humour, others used the opportunity to educate fellow users, pointing out that pregnancy affects every woman differently and that many changes are temporary.

The TikTok user @leratopebmagakwe's video has since sparked broader discussions about body image, postpartum recovery, and the pressure placed on women to "bounce back" after childbirth. Many online users encouraged the @leratopebmagakwe to be kinder to herself, reminding her that pregnancy is a demanding journey and that healing both physically and emotionally takes time.

A young South African revealed her pregnancy transformation, sparking conversations online. Image: @leratopebmagakwe

Source: TikTok

Mzansi weighs in on woman’s drastic pregnancy transformation

The online community of South Africa took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the woman’s pregnancy journey, saying:

Roshie248 cracked a joke, saying:

"Did you report this to the police?"

Kopano Maditse shared:

"I’m pregnant 😭😭guys, when do you start changing cause wow."

Luu Diamondz said:

"Sue the dad, the baby, the nurse and the doctor, heck, sue me too 😭."

Araceliii expressed:

"You will be ok, it happens we all get that pregnancy nose and the swelling of the face, you’re making a whole life, it’ll take a lot outta you, but you got this!"

Nombulelo Zwane wrote:

"😭 I would cry every day."

Watch the video below:

Women showcase drastic pregnancy transformations

Briefly News previously reported that a young woman startled many people on the internet after she unveiled her pregnancy transformation on TikTok.

previously reported that a young woman startled many people on the internet after she unveiled her pregnancy transformation on TikTok. One woman shared her heartwarming yet humbling journey to motherhood, a story that many people could relate to.

A young mom could not believe how drastically her body changed during her first pregnancy.

Source: Briefly News