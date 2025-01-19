The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has called out board members and executives of South African sports bodies

In an interview with Robert Marawa, he slammed black board members and presidents of sports organisations for stifling transformation

South Africans got into a heated debate with him, with others agreeing with him and others disagreeing with him

JOHANNESBURG—In a viral video, the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, delivered a scathing criticism of black sports executives. He accused them of being a stumbling block to transformation in sports.

What did McKenzie say?

In a video @ZANewsFlash posted on X, McKenzie spoke his mind. Sports presenter Robert Marawa interviewed the minister and asked him about his biggest frustration. McKenzie responded that it's easy for South Africans to accuse white people of not wanting to change predominantly white sports codes. He refuted that argument and said the presidents of the sports organisations in South Africa are black.

"I'm still to meet one white one. It's our own people. We are being sold out by our own people, and people are scared to say it. They are there, black as us, but they take decision like they're scared of people and scared to take decisions. Wat doen jy daar?"

He said South African sports need progressive people who will drive transformation, not those who forget that they have mandates that should take precedence.

Watch the video here:

What you need to know about Gayton McKenzie

McKenzie said African countries are being treated unfairly and cheated out of hosting rights for Formula 1

He joined forces with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi to gift a young rugby fan with a rugby ball

McKenzie defended his salary after South Africans accused him of not living up to the promise of using it for charity

South Africans who agreed

Some netizens agreed with McKenzie's analysis.

Lucifer_illumination said:

"True. There is this 'I am the only black or first black' accolade that makes us oppress our fellow blacks, so we remain the only ones shining."

Not a Peace Officer said:

"Most of them enjoy sitting in board meetings and doing nothing."

Sthera said:

"Gatekeepers. A simple thing."

Others who disagreed

Supervillain said:

"Let's not minimise this thing. Even the president cannot empower the black nation economically because even he is taking orders."

Luba Dyantyi said:

"Never underestimate institutional resistance."

JS_Bond asked:

"Where is the infrastructure, investment and nurturing of talent at grassroots level? You can't deflect that blame."

Gayton McKenzie calls on foreign-owned spaza shops to close down

In a related article, Briefly News reported that McKenzie called for foreign-owned spaza shops to be permanently shut down. This was after the government reported on the deaths of children who allegedly ate food bought from spaza shops.

McKenzie said the matter is not up for debate. He called on the store owners to be arrested and deported, and the stores shut down permanently.

