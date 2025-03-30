The South African labour laws are about to change for citizens who earn above R20,000

The Government Gazette published a notice which stated that South Africans who earn R21,812.37 and above will no longer be protected by labour legislation

South Africans were furious and accused the country's laws of excluding South Africans based on their earnings

JOHANNESBURG — The Government announced in the Government Gazette that Soth Africans who earn R21,812.37 or above monthly will no longer be protected by the country's labour legislation. Southg Africns wee not happy a bit the announcement.

What did the new laws say?

According to SABC News, the Gaetteset the new earnings threshold to R261,748.45 per annum, or R21,812.37 per month. The new regulations exclude those erning above R22,000 from the Basici Conditions of employment Act, Employment Equity Act and Labour Relations Act which regular overtime, work hours, payment for Sunday, public holidays and night work.

Labour expert comments

Malesela Letwaba, a labour expert, spoke to SABC News and said that legislation like the Basic Conditions of Employment Act protects those who are vulnerable and are not higher-earning employees. He explained that those who earn above the threshold can approach the Council for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) and the Labour Court, where applicable, to dispute labour-related matters.

The South African government has introduced a host of new legislation since the Government of National Unity entered government in July. President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the contentious Basic Education Amendment Laws of South Africa, which initially received resistance from the Democratic Alliance.

Ramaphosa also signed the Expropriation Act in January, and the private sector, including the United States government, strongly opposed the law. The US government accused the South African government of using the law to force Afrikaners off their land.

South Africans oppose the new legislation

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post were not happy with the new laws.

Uplifted Amukelani Isaac said:

"Government is giving in to capitalists. Soon, labour laws will be scrapped. While this will improve competition between foreigners and South Africans, both will be open to exploitation."

Bongani Tony Tom Magudulela said:

"While the increase in the earnings threshold may be seen as a measure to recognise and differentiate high earners, it could simultaneously create a precarious situation for workers, particularly those who are already at a disadvantage in the workplace."

Terence Jacobs said sarcastically:

"We must also be exempted from supporting NGOs, small businesses and government institutions. Let's not employ the guy on the street, the housekeeper and the guy at the robots."

Makhosanu Khosa said:

"But still, even those who are earning below a certain level aren't covered. They're exploited and abused."

Cyril Grant saw nothing wrong with the increase.

"It's always been around. Just a few people were actually in that bracket. Now the media is making noise about nothing."

