Kabza De Small and Uncle Vinny sported their best swag on a night out to popular Soweto hangout spot Konka

The duo set the club on fire in their signature 'Zulu' or Amabhinca attire comprising Brentwood and Carvela

Plenty of impressed tweeps headed to the Konka Twitter page in a nod of approval for the fashionable exhibition

Amapiano DJ Kabza De Small had tongues wagging when he rocked a set at Konka Soweto kitted out in fashionable attire, which has become synonymous with a large section of urban Zulu-speaking people in Mzansi.

Uncle Vinny was also on hand to paint the town red in his own ensemble of the contemporary dress code popularised by "Amabhinca", a person who practices their culture by, among other things, wearing traditional Zulu attire and listening to Maskandi music.

Kabza De Small and Uncle Vinny rocked their best Amabhinca swag to Konka Soweto. Image: @uncle.vinny, @kabelomotha

The two performed at the popular Pimville restaurant and nightclub dubbed the "millionaire's playground" on Monday night. They were seen wearing Brentwood single pleat trousers complete with Carvelas, an expensive Italian shoe brand that retails for upwards of R1 695.

In the case of Kabza, who's not been shy to flaunt his fashion-forwardness – thanks to his Instagram page that has, in recent times, paid tribute to his love for the two brands – he completed the look with isiphandla, a traditional IsiZulu bangle made from goat or cow skin.

According to popular belief, isiphandla represents a connection to the ancestors and those who sport it cannot cut it off without their ancestors' blessing. Kabza and his protégé's signature swag was unmissable by Saffas on social media.

Pleasantly surprised tweeps flooded the Konka Twitter page's mentions with some colourful reactions.

"Nkabi level," read the short caption.

Colourful reactions drape timeline

The tweet attracted more than 10 000 likes and almost 1 000 retweets at the time of publication. Briefly News examined the comments to bring readers some of the most intriguing responses to the post.

@DrPhomolo wrote:

"I'm not dissing our traditions or anything, is Kabelo's sphandla supposed to be that ungovernable?"

@BongweOmuhle said:

"I'm starting to think chilling with Big Zulu ungasimZulu is not a good idea."

@Mphozesta added:

"Not my people thinking they own this dress code. Firstly it's a combination of international brands, with that said, yes it's more popular with Ndebele (Zim), Xitsonga (Limps) and, of course, Amabhinca. Munemal'yenza ok'thandayo."

