The South African controversial Lebohang Keswa recently celebrated her sales success on social media

Letoya Makhene's ex-wife shared on her Twitter (X) page that she sold 220 T-shirts in less than 24 hours

Lebohang had also expressed that she might as well open a factory soon as more orders are coming in

Recently, the controversial Lebohang Keswa became a hot topic on social media.

Lebo Keswa sells 220 T-shirts in less than 24 hours

The former Generations: The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene's ex-wife Lebohang Keswa has made headlines once again after mentioning that she may be in trouble after revealing that her marriage to Letoya Makhene was in community of property.

A few hours after launching her breakup merchandise, Keswa happily announced on her Twitter (X) page that she had sold 220 T-shirts in less than 24 hours. Lebohang celebrated the success of her sales in less than a day and also mentioned that she might as well open her factory as more orders come in from netizens.

She wrote:

"WOW. 220 T-shirts ordered in less than 24 hours. I’m going to open a factory soon mos."

See the picture of her merch below:

Netizens reacted to Lebo's success

Shortly after she shared how many T-shirts she had sold in less than 24 hours, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@Her__Hotness questioned:

"R44 000 already?"

@MathaabeP said:

"No love back nton nton once the money starts coming in."

@londiwe92238577 tweeted:

"How good is God! You can now officially afford to buy new underwear daily. Not lento ye leap year underwear."

@MaGasa58502989 responded:

"Get us some hoodies."

@bobozile77 replied:

"Is the podcast still coming tomorrow? We are ready."

@LiraMothibz commented:

"Please also consider black T-shirts."

Lebo Keswa offered acting gig

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lebo Keswa being offered an acting opportunity.

The businesswoman revealed that she had no prior experience but was told that no one was better suited for the role.

