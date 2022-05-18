The Department of Arts and Culture believes that the R22 million rand giant South African flag will create 143 jobs

Vusithemba Ndima who is in charge of heritage promotion said the 100-metre-high flag will be a historical monument

The Minister of Sport, Art and Culture Nathi Mthethwa believes the project will rewrite SA's history of colonialism and apartheid

PRETORIA - The Department of Arts and Culture is not backing down from its plans to erect a giant monument flag worth R22 million despite the criticisms it’s facing. The Deputy-General for heritage promotion and preservation of the arts and culture department Vusithemba Ndima said if the project takes off at least 143 jobs can be created.

He said that indirect jobs will also emerge from the formation of the flag. Ndima said the proposed 100-metre-high flag forms part of his duty to create historical monuments in the country.

The Department of Arts and Culture says the R22m flag project will create 143 jobs. Image: Getty & Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The feasibility study for the flag has already been undertaken and Ndima is confident that erecting the flag in Freedom Park in Pretoria will create jobs, Eyewitness News reported.

A programme, #IAmTheFlag, was launched in schools in partnership with the Department of Basic Education and artists to create hype around the project and the flag. Flags or “passports of patriotism” as the Minister of Sport, Art and Culture Nathi Mthethwa called it, were distributed to learners to educate others.

During a briefing with the sport, arts and culture portfolio committee, Mthethwa said the project will rewrite the history of colonialism and apartheid in the country, IOL reported. Mthethwa added that the flag will be memorialising the democracy.

South African angered

Social media users did not hold back their disdain to the flag project:

@raderaxr said:

“The ANC is falling apart. Will a flag costing millions put food on the table, repair the roads, restore water and where are the funds for KZN? It is clear that they have lost touch with reality.”

@maurer_garth wrote:

“If only it would finally cost R22 million, but with delays, strikes, protests etc we are probably looking at close to R1 billion. Now I wonder what materials they plan on using to make this thing.”

@mogomepath posted:

“Is there a particular material used here to warrant R22m?”

@Umeshinzelle commented:

“Hundreds of artists have sat for months and not received a cent of Covid grants from the Department of Arts and Culture, yet there is soooo much money for a flag pole. I smell a rat called nepotism and corruption.”

@Somtho2 added:

“I give up, 22m for the flag this government is clueless.”

Source: Briefly News