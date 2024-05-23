Police had to be called in to separate players and staff during the 1-1 draw between TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic and Sundowns counterpart Rhulani Mokwena have been involved in a war of words this season

Local football fans took to social media to call for an end to the fight between the two clubs as the matter continues to get worse

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena and TS Galaxy tactician Sead Ramovic have an ongoing verbal battle. Image: Coach_rulani and seadramovic79

Source: Instagram

Mamelodi Sundowns and TS Galaxy players and staff had to be separated by police during their intense 1-1 draw on Tuesday, 21 May 2024.

Tempers flared on the field due to the ongoing verbal battle between Downs coach Rhulani Mokwena and Galaxy counterpart Sead Ramovic, a candidate for the Kaizer Chiefs job.

TS Galaxy address the fight with Mamelodi Sundowns

Watch police separate the Sundowns and Galaxy players in the video below:

Speaking to SowetanLIve, Galaxy spokesperson Ronny Moyo said the club, who issued court papers to Sundowns, was grateful for the police.

Moyo said:

"It is common practice that police in their respective units and functions are assembled with any events that amass people; they form part of the security cluster like any other stakeholders. The police we all saw remained the Public Order Police (PoP); they came as usual to boost the stewards that kept guard on the field. Nothing new on that one."

Fans called for an end to the hate

Local football fans took to social media to call for an end to the bad blood between PSL rivals Galaxy and Sundowns.

Ndaba Sithole says something must be done:

"These coaches must appear before the PSL disciplinary committee; it can't go on like this."

Mk Kleinbooi backs Galaxy:

"The only team that doesn't respect Sundowns in South Africa."

Charles Nhlakanipho Ngoms predicts more battles:

"Now, I want TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic to go to Kaizer Chiefs so that this battle can continue."

Tlou Seema wants discipline:

"This type of behaviour must be condemned, and the PSL must reprimand whoever is responsible for discrediting the league. The game of football is bigger than them."

Ntsikirosky Vuvu Ndala says unruly fans must stay away:

"We don't need hooligans in the stadiums; if you don't want to support your team, just stay home."

TS Galaxy call Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhualni Mokwena a liar

As Briefly News reported, TS Galaxy responded to Rhulani Mokwena's claims of foul play by saying the PSL champion was lying.

Mokwena claimed his player Bongani Zungu was targeted during Downs' 3-0 victory over Galaxy on Monday, 29 April 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News