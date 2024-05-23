Tim Sukazi, chairman of TS Galaxy, has backed coach Sead Ramovic to be a success at Kaizer Chiefs

The Galaxy coach is rumoured to take over at Amakhosi, and Sukazi has backed the German to end the Soweto club's decade-long trophy drought

Local football fans took to social media to praise Sukazi, while some felt Ramovic was not the best option for Chiefs

TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi believes Sead Ramovic can return Kaizer Chiefs to the top of Mzansi football.

Ramovic has led Galaxy to fourth place in the PSL this season, and Sukazi has backed the German to leave the club for Chiefs.

Tim Sukazi wants a strong Kaizer Chiefs

Sukazi speaks about Ramovic in the tweet below:

Speaking on the Metro FM podcast Sports Night Amplified with Andile, Sukazi said Mzansi needs a strong Kaizer Chiefs side.

Sukazi said:

"I know he [Ramovic] would bring them success; I know he'd bring them a trophy. In South Africa, we need a very strong Kaizer Chiefs that can rival Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates. The national team would improve, the TS Galaxy would be there, and we'd continue to have one of the best leagues on the continent."

Football fans praise Sukazi

Local football lovers took to social media to praise Sukazi while they questioned Ramovic's credentials, who is involved in a verbal war with Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena.

Daniel Mthabela says Ramovic does not have a good track record:

"He has no track record of winning trophies."

Sci Mabentsela Feni Simzo praised Sukazi:

"This guy is pure. He only wants to see SA football grow."

Aubrey Vukeya says Chiefs need help:

"Good move by Sukazi. Chiefs need help to end the trophy drought."

,Snicho Kekana is a fan of Sukazi:

"This guy is a good businessman. Chiefs must pay millions to get the coach so that he will cash in. I salute Tim."

PC LaDecima Moholane does not rate Ramovic:

"Ramovic is a drama king and has a bad attitude."

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic praises Kaizer Chiefs

As Briefly News reported, TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic praised Kaizer Chiefs, saying the side deserve to be in the top three of the PSL.

The German coach said the Soweto side deserves to be successful, while he also praised the Amakhosi fanbase.

