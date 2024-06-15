Mpumalanga residents applauded the newly elected Chairperson of the NCOP, Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane

The former Premier is one of 54 delegates sworn into the NCOP by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on 15 June 2024

After accepting her nomination, Mtsweni-Tsipane assured the house that she would execute her obligations by the constitution

Netizens applaud Mpumalanga's ex-Premier after being elected the NCOP's Chairperson. Images: Facebook/Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane and Getty Images/Stock Image

Scores of Mpumalanga residents have congratulated the Province’s former Premier for being elected as the National Council of Provinces’ Chairperson.

Ex-Mpumalanga Premier accepts NCOP chair nomination

Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane was one of 54 NCOP delegates sworn in by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo during the house’s first sitting of the seventh administration on 15 June 2024.

When accepting her nomination, Mtsweni-Tsipane said she was honoured to be chosen for the role:

“I would like to give my assurance that I will execute my obligations in accordance with the provision of our constitution and to the very best of my ability.”

According to SABC News, Northern Cape ANC member Kenneth Mmoiemang was elected Chief Whip.

Mpumalanga residents clap for former Premier

Residents across Mpumalanga visited Facebook to wish the Province’s former number one well in her new position.

Maya Shakes said:

“Congratulations our formal mother of Mpumalanga province.”

Mduduzi C. Manana added:

“Congratulations Honourable Chairperson of the Upper House of the Parliament of the Republic of South Africa, the NCOP, Ms Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane.”

Tboy MP exclaimed:

“Congratulations and All the best!”

Mncedisi Johannes Ngozo commented:

“Congratulations chairperson. Kulate akusetshenzwe leader.”

Moss Phele said:

“Congratulations to your leadership. We wish you well in your new responsibility. Please represent us very well as always”

