Vusi Ma R5's dancer, who is popularly known as Roxy, is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was poisoned

The dancer, who also made Bacardi music fashionable, was admitted to the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Tshwane and she's in ICU

Vusi Ma R5 was shot dead while sitting outside a tavern with friends in Soshanguve and police are still investigating his murder

Vusi Ma R5's death is still under investigation and now one of his dancers has reportedly been poisoned. The Bacardi musician was shot dead a few months back.

Late Bacardi musician Vusi Ma R5's dancer was allegedly poisoned. Image: @VusiR5

Source: Instagram

Vusi Ma R5's dancer in ICU

Daily Sun reports that the dancer known as Roxy is in critical condition in ICU. She's currently hospitalised at the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Tshwane. She was admitted to the hospital after being poisoned. The Pretoria-born dancer made a huge contribution to the Bacardi dance craze that's sweeping the country.

ZAlebs reports that a source shared that Roxy is battling for her life due to alcohol poisoning. The source added that the dancer was a good person who had no known enemies.

Vusi Ma R5 was shot dead

Vusi Ma R5 was sitting with his friends outside a tavern in Soshanguve when he was shot dead. Police confirmed that he went across the road to a car and that's when his friends heard gunshots. They found him lying on the ground when they went to investigate.

