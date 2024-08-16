A woman had one of the worst encounters on the road when she was stopped by an alleged off-duty traffic officer

The man told the woman that she skipped a stop and instead of giving her a ticket, he took photos of her vehicle

The online community reacted to the video, with many saying the woman shouldn't have stopped for the man

A woman in Pretoria was furious after she was stopped by an alleged off-duty traffic officer.

According to @saneli816, the man stopped her for skipping a stop sign. The furious lady asked him to give her a traffic ticket if that was the case. However, the alleged traffic officer just took pictures of the woman's car.

The man was driving his personal car and was dressed in casual clothes when he stopped the woman, telling her that she broke the road rule and therefore as a traffic officer he must take action.

Woman stopped by an off-duty traffic officer

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens not happy with the off-duty officer's behaviour

The video gained over 800 likes, with many online users expressing anger and saying the lady shouldn't have even stopped for him.

@Volkswagen warned:

"Next time please don't stop. In Mzansi we not safe."

@Nkosi_1234 expressed:

"He's probably scanning the disc with a app to get details of your car..."

@milky wrote:

"I will never stop for such."

@Goddess_Mante wondered:

"My sister why did you stop?"

@QueenMo commented:

"I will never be stopped by a person like that...it's risky."

@user7696795349506 said:

"He's serious about life."

@Knox wanted to know:

"Where did this happened."

@Muleya asked:

"Why did you open your car?"

Woman complains about two-hour clutch balance in busy traffic

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who shared her first encounter with busy traffic as a learner driver.

No one wishes to encounter slow and busy traffic, especially when you are a new driver. A TikTokker, @faii_cee, shared her first traffic experience as a learner driver. In the video, heavy traffic is shown. It is not clear where the TikTokker had this encounter.

