Cape Town Mayor criticises EFF for disrupting council meeting focused on recent taxi strike chaos

Geordin Hill-Lewis slammed the EFF for being lawless, claiming the demonstration revealed its true nature

The Mayor's comments sparked diverse responses, with South African disagreeing about the picture he painted of the EFF

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis had nothing nice to say about the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) after the party disrupted a council meeting.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Lewis-Hill slammed the EFF for disrupting his address at a council meeting. Image: Jaco Marais & Luca Sola

The council had gathered to debate the recent taxi stayaway that rocked the Mother City, EWN reported.

EFF breaks out into protest

The mayor was well into his address on Thursday, 24 March, when EFF councillors broke into a demonstration on the council floor, blaming the MMC for safety and security for the violence and chaos during the strike.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Hill-Lewis lambasted the red berets, describing the party as lawless.

Hill-Lewis said the EFF's demonstration showed voters and the public what the party stood for.

The council meeting went without a hitch after the demonstrating "fighters" were kicked out of the building.

Geordin Hill-Lewis' remarks spark mixed reactions

Below are some comments:

@jasrusable said:

"Glad they got kicked out and that the meeting could continue."

@MboxelaVuyiseka commented:

"We are busy with BRICS politics."

@777e764d426f40c criticised:

"They are disruptive because they have nothing constructive to bring to the council."

@ZolisaJ added:

"Blaaa blaaa blaaa...Listen, Keep up the fight with the taxis. EFF is not in your league."

@SamHewitt987 criticised:

"Are there legal grounds to dismiss them as council members?"

Geordin Hill-Lewis criticises transport minister

In another story, Briefly News reported that Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga made damming claims about the City of Cape Town's role in the Western Cape taxi strike, much to the dismay of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

During a press conference on Tuesday, 8 August, Chikunga claimed that the metro had unlawfully impounded taxis under a by-law rather than national legislation. The transport minister condemned the actions and called for the immediate release of minibus taxis in Cape Town.

This comes after the city had undertaken an operation to impound taxis, which led to a clash with the South African National Taxi Council, sparking a strike on Thursday, 3 August, that quickly descended into violence.

