Shahnawaz Asghar was kidnapped outside his home in Kensington, Cape Town and his family is desperate to have him home safely

The young boy was snatched just before 8am on Wednesday morning, 17 August when he and his mother were leaving for school

Police are in pursuit of six suspects who sped away with the boy but have remained tight-lipped about details surrounding the case

A six-year-old boy was kidnapped outside his Kensington home on Wednesday morning, 17 August. Image: @ComradeJason/Twitter & Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Image

CAPE TOWN - a family from Kensington in Cape Town is inconsolable after their six-year-old boy was kidnapped by six men on 17 August.

Shahnawaz Asghar, who is only six years old, was taken while outside his home on 9th Street. The kidnapping occurred before 8am.

IOL reported that a spokesperson for the family, Ms Joubert, was given permission to speak on the behalf of the family by young Shahnawaz’s mother, Shumaila Asghar. Joubert said the family is desperate to have Shahnawaz returned to them unharmed.

Joubert told reporters that the Grade R boy was grabbed right in front of his house when his mother was leaving to take her three kids to school, which is walking distance from the house.

Joubert added that the mother of three is traumatised by the ordeal.

News24 reported that police are in hot pursuit of six suspects who fled with the Grade R pupil on 4t Avenue.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said:

“Six suspects fled with the victim, and are yet to be arrested. Due to the sensitive nature of our investigation, we will not be disclosing any further information regarding the incident at this premature stage,”

South Africans are reeling from the news of Shahnawaz Abduction

South Africans have made impassioned pleas to the South African Police Services to find little Shahnawaz and return him safely.

Here are some comments:

@Taema_Ya_Junior said:

"Jerrrr @SAPoliceService find that kid!!! This is out of hand!"

@erkeengel7 commented:

“Oh no!! The poor baby!”

@Lucky_Khuzwayo_ added

“We are slowly sliding down into counties like Mexico with this increase in kidnappings and extortions.”

@HonourableMembr asked:

“Why traumatise such a beautiful innocent young one? SAPS must find these scumbags and lock them up. DOJ must stop releasing these people.”

@PennyBa08030388 tweeted:

“Imagine the trauma to the child, first and foremost, and to his parents. The perpetrators, when caught, should be jailed for life with no parole.”

