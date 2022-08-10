The family of one of the Tembisa unrest victims wants answers about his death and believes that the killing was an insult

The victim was in his yard, taking videos of the unrest, when he was shot and killed, allegedly by police officers

The shooting is being investigated by Independent Police Investigative Directorate and Ekurhuleni Metro Police

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - A family is seeking answers for the death of Linda Tshabalala, who was allegedly gunned down by a police officer in Endulwini Section in Tembisa. The victim was taking videos of the unrest and sending them to his family when he was killed in his yard.

The family of a man who was killed during the Tembisa unrest wants answers. Image: Stock image & Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

He was laid to rest on Tuesday, 9 August. An eyewitness spoke to SABC journalists and said Tshabalala could have been killed for taking videos of the protest.

The woman who chose to remain anonymous said other people recording the unrest were told to put their phones away. She believes he was shot because he recorded the violent clash between police and protestors.

The shooting is being investigated by Independent Police Investigative Directorate and Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department Internal Affairs.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Tshabalala’s sister Thembi Letsolo said her brother’s body lay on the ground for hours. Upon hearing the news of Tshabalala’s death, Letsolo said she “lost her mind”.

She said in her culture, a person’s body should not be left for too long. She said they were unable to immediately collect his body since the area was closed. Letsolo said her brother’s death was an insult.

South Africans react to the death:

@MashobaneSA said:

“People had to die before the DA could listen to the people.”

ZeeQueen M Mukololo commented:

“This is sickening. Very heartbreaking.”

Ntswaki Selala posted:

“Protests are no longer an option these days. Innocent people get affected.”

MJ Nhlapo added:

“So painful that someone now lost his life eish.”

Tembisa protest: Death toll rises, 4 people killed, police investigate cause of deaths as violence mounts

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Tembisa protest’s death toll increased by two on Monday night, 1 August. Angry residents are protesting over the electricity costs and poor service delivery in the area.

Four people in total have died in the Tembisa area. Spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa told News24 that police are investigating the killings.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News