Jerry Jones' net worth, family, mac jones, businesses, cowboys, movies

The National League Football is one of the top entertaining sports in American right now. But, do you know that the 32 NFL teams generated a revenue of about $12.2 billion in 2020. This means that stakeholders in the league make a lot of money. Among them is Jerry Jones, an American businessman. For many, Jerry Jones' net worth has been a question of interest, wondering how much he makes from the league.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerral Wayne looks over warm ups before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on December 02, 2021. Photo: Jonathan Bachman

Source: Getty Images

Jerry Jones has been the owner, president and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL since 1989. The Dallas Cowboys is based in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex.

Profile summary

Full name: Jerral Wayne Jones

Jerral Wayne Jones Popularly known as: Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 13th of October 1942

13th of October 1942 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Jerry Jones' age: 79 years (As of 2021)

79 years (As of 2021) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Religion: Christian

Christian Jerry Jones' height: 6 feet 4 inches (193 centimetres)

6 feet 4 inches (193 centimetres) Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Mother: Arminta Jones

Arminta Jones Father: J.W. Jones

J.W. Jones Siblings: Jacquelyn Jones

Jacquelyn Jones Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Eugenia Jones

Eugenia Jones Jerry Jones' children: Stephen Jones, Jerry Jones Jr., Charlotte Jones

Stephen Jones, Jerry Jones Jr., Charlotte Jones Occupation: Businessman

Businessman Net worth: $10.4 billion

Jerry Jones' biography

Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys attends training camp at River Ridge Complex on July 24, 2021 in Oxnard, California. Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea

Source: Getty Images

How old is Jerry Jones? He was born on the 13th of October 1942 in Los Angeles, California, United States, to J.W. and Arminta, born on the 17th of October 1922 in Ozan, Arkansas, United States. He is presently 79 years old, and his star sign is Libra.

Although he was born in Los Angeles, he grew up in North Little Rock, Arkansas, after his family moved there in 1945. His parents owned two branches of Pat's Supermarket. Unfortunately, his father passed away on the 26th of November 1997, Missouri, United States.

Education

He graduated from North Little Rock High school in North Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1960. While in school, he was a runner back in the football team. After high school, his family moved to Springfield, Missouri. He went to the University of Arkansas.

Career

While in university, he was the co-captain of the 1964 Arkansas Razorbacks football team. He was also a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. In addition, he was an offensive lineman for the College of Football Hall of Fame.

Dallas Cowboys

When did Jerry Jones buy the Cowboys? Jerril purchased the Dallas Cowboys for $140 million in 1989. He is currently the owner, president, and general manager of the team. The team is now worth over $6.5 billion.

Jerry Jones' movies and tv shows

The Dallas Cowboys president has appeared in several films, primarily about football. They include:

The Jim Lindsey Story

America's Parking Lot

Gridiron Heroes

22 Straight: Razorback Football

Arli$$

Dallas: War of the Ewings

Hard Knocks

The Hill Chris Climbed: The Gridiron Heroes Story

Who is Jerry Jones' wife?

Jerral Wayne (L) and his wife Gene pose on the red carpet for the Texas Medal of Arts Awards at the Long Center on February 25, 2015 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Gary Miller

Source: Getty Images

The American mogul is married to Eugenia, an American former Miss Arkansas USA. She is also the beloved candidate of the Texas Cultural Trust Board and the Board of Directors for the AT&T Center for Performing Arts. She is also co-chairman of the Meadows School of the Arts.

The two got married in 1963 and have three children. The firstborn Stephen was born on the 21st of June 1964. He is the current Executive Vice President, CEO and Director of Player Personnel for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League.

Jerry Jones' daughter, Charlotte, was born on the 26th of July 1966. She is the Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer. Also, she was appointed Chairman of the Salvation Army's National Advisory Board in 2010 and is the first woman to ever serve in that role.

Their last born is Jerry Jones Jr., born on the 27th of September 1969. He is the Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of the Dallas Cowboys.

What is Jerry Jones' net worth in 2021?

The American businessman is worth a whopping $10.6 billion, making him one of the wealthiest people in the world. So, how did Jerry Jones get rich? The Cowboys owner made his first million through oil investments in the 1970s. He kept his oil career going in 2018, becoming the controlling shareholder in Comstock Resources, an oil and gas company in Texas.

How much was Jerry Jones net worth before Cowboys ownership?

Before buying the Dallas Cowboys for $140 million, which is about $300 million today, his net worth was still unknown. He, however, was still wealthy.

Jerry Jones' yacht and house

Super yacht "Bravo Eugenia", belonging to the US billionaire Jerry, owner of the Dallas Cowboys is seen on June 28, 2021 in Sibenik, Croatia. Photo: Thomas Niedermueller

Source: Getty Images

In 2019, the Dallas Cowboys president bought a $250 million 357-foot-long Dutch superyacht shipyard Oceanco. The yacht has two helicopter pads (one on the foredeck and another on the aft deck), an oversized tender garage and dedicated equipment stowage.

She also has a large spa with a sauna, steam room, massage room, plunge pool, rain shower, and lower deck equipped with a complete gym and a great and luxurious beach club.

Jerral also owns a luxurious mansion in Dallas, Texas. The 14,044 square foot Mediterranean-style villa has an estimated market value of a whopping 28.1 million. The massive Dallas mansion sits on 4.69 acres of land in an uber-wealthy Highland Park, Dallas, TX, neighbourhood.

Is Mac Jones related to Jerry Jones?

No, Jerry is not related to Mac Jones, an American football quarterback for the New England Patriots of the National Football League. Mac was born on the 5th of September 1989 to Gordon and Holly Jones.

Jerry Jones' net worth results from his hard work and consistency. He is an inspiration to all the upcoming businesspersons around the world.

